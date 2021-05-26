 Skip to main content
Summer 2021: 'Bend and Brew' yoga in Racine
RACINE — "Bend and Brew" returns to the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway in 2021.

This is a free yoga session with a recommended donation of $5. After every session, participants will receive a free certificate to use toward a coffee or beer at participating businesses. A few yoga mats will be available, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own.

Sessions will be held Wednesdays and Saturdays, June 2-Sept. 29. Wednesdays sessions are at 6 p.m. and Saturday sessions are at 9 and 10:15 a.m. People should plan to arrive five to 10 minutes early to sign in.

Bend and Brew is presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.

