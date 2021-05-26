Summer 2021: Big-city festivals in Milwaukee and Chicago

Instead, the city will highlight Chicago’s rich jazz and blues scenes in a different way this year.

Instead of three days of festival concerts, each musical genre will receive three hours of programming, with an evening of jazz getting a 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. slot on Sept. 4 at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Blues will get the spotlight 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

There will also be actual jazz festivals taking place this summer in the Second City. The Jazz Institute of Chicago will present the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival on July 23–24. And The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is scheduled for Sept. 25–26.

Taste of Chicago is also a no-go this summer, being replaced by “pop up” to-go food events around the city.

The other big Chicago event that is still slated (for now):

What: Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Aug. 21-22

Where: The city’s lakefront

Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. (It bills itself as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”)

