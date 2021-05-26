Summer 2021: Big-city festivals in Milwaukee and Chicago

Looking for big-city summer fun? COVID-19 restrictions have been several longtime events on hold. For now, here’s what’s on tap in Milwaukee and Chicago:
Milwaukee festivals
It’s going to be a quieter summer along Milwaukee’s lakefront, with major festivals — including PrideFest, German Fest and Polish Fest — all canceled for the second year in a row.
Plans for Milwaukee’s Bastille Days are still on hold (and not looking promising), but you can find a few festivals in our neighbor to the north. Caution: Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening, plans could still change for these events:
What: Irish Fest
When: Aug. 20-21
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: Celtic music, including traditional Irish music favorites, contemporary groups and folk balladeers.
Information: www.irishfest.com
What: Mexican Fiesta
When: Aug. 27-29
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: Mariachi bands.
Information: www.mexicanfiesta.org
What: Milwaukee Rally
When: Sept. 2-6
Where: At various locations in Milwaukee
Known for: Harley-Davidson-centered motorcycle rides and other events, plus live music.
Information: www.milwaukeerally.com
What: PetFest
When: Sept. 25
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace.
Information: www.petfestmke.com
Chicago festivals
The City of Chicago has announced that its annual jazz and blues festivals will not be held this summer.
Vestiges of the pandemic will certainly leave music fans wanting a lot more as two longtime traditions — the Chicago Jazz Festival, which was the first city festival when it began in 1974, and the Chicago Blues Festival, started in 1984 — are put on hiatus this summer.
Instead, the city will highlight Chicago’s rich jazz and blues scenes in a different way this year.
Instead of three days of festival concerts, each musical genre will receive three hours of programming, with an evening of jazz getting a 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. slot on Sept. 4 at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Blues will get the spotlight 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.
There will also be actual jazz festivals taking place this summer in the Second City. The Jazz Institute of Chicago will present the Chicago Latin Jazz Festival on July 23–24. And The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is scheduled for Sept. 25–26.
Taste of Chicago is also a no-go this summer, being replaced by “pop up” to-go food events around the city.
The other big Chicago event that is still slated (for now):
What: Chicago Air and Water Show
When: Aug. 21-22
Where: The city’s lakefront
Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. (It bills itself as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”)