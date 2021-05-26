Summer 2021: Bristol Renaissance Faire opens July 10

Hear ye, hear ye! The Renaissance Faire is now in session.
After missing out in 2020, the Bristol Renaissance Faire has returned for another summer of merry-making, Renaissance style.
The boisterous crowds who fill the venue each summer are supposedly visiting the village of Bristol on a summer day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth of England is in town.
Here's your guide for enjoying the Ren Faire action:
If you like live performances
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a great venue for seeing all sorts of performers, from the how-can-they-bend-that-way? moves of the “Barely Balanced” acrobats to the did-he-just say-THAT? songs in the “Menage a Moi” musical show.
- For Bawdy humor: Try the Sturdy Beggars Mud Show.
- Circus-style spectacles: You’ll want to catch shows by Ren Faire favorites Adam Crack (his “Fire Whip” show contains thrilling stunts), those “Barely Balanced” performers (they do juggling, balance and impossible lifts) and MooNie the Magnificent (his show features balance tricks, tightrope walking, juggling and comedy).
- Renaissance-style action: Don’t miss one of the jousting contests.
If you like improv
Broon returns to the Ren Faire. He is known for interacting with audience members while juggling bowling balls and eating fire. Look for him to join up with MooNie the Magnificent for a totally improvised show.
If you like daytime drinking
There are plenty of taverns ready to serve you an ale or one of the Faire’s specialty cocktails: The Bristol Bomb, the Queen’s Revenge or the Bristol Blast.
If you’re serious about sampling the Faire’s adult beverages, join one of the daily Pub Crawls (for an extra fee; buy tickets in advance online or at the Faire). Pub Crawl participants get to skip the lines at the taverns and public houses, and four drinks — including more than 20 beers on tap, mead and a gluten-free cider because Elizabethans were so careful to avoid gluten — are included in the Pub Crawl price.
If you like shopping
The streets of the Bristol Renaissance Faire are lined with shops, offering items — stage combat axes, chain mail apparel — you won’t find at other summer festivals.
There’s an entire section of shops devoted to arms and armor, which gives you an idea of how Renaissance-style window shopping differs from an afternoon spent at a mall.
If you like eating your way through festivals
It’s expensive — and you really don’t want to keep track of the calories involved — but it is possible to eat non-stop from the moment you enter the Renaissance Faire until you step back outside the gates and make your way back to the 21st century.
If you do opt to focus on eating — and why not? it’s a summer festival and you’ve been so good on your diet all week — at least try to sample some fare that differs from the usual “festival food” offerings like bratwurst and onion rings.
Renaissance Faire favorites include giant turkey legs, mushrooms swimming in a garlic/butter sauce, shepherd’s pie, fruit/ice cream crepes and cheese fritters. You’ll also find pork ribs, falafel, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, scones, roasted corn on the cob, gelato and — that Elizabethan staple — bacon cheeseburger nachos.
If you have kids to entertain
Head to the Kids’ Kingdom. The area’s Castle Stage is, according to Faire officials, “the biggest and grandest in all of Bristol.” There are also adorable Hobbit houses.
If you like pretending you’re not at a Renaissance Faire
Grab a seat outside the “Vegetable Justice” booth next to the jousting field. You’ll be astounded that people pay money to toss tomatoes at the “Justice” guys, who hurl insults at fairgoers while standing behind a wooden booth. Participants try to smack them in the head with the tomatoes, all the while listening to blistering insults.
Older folks will be reminded of Don Rickles in his heyday; younger folks will likely be reminded of those celebrity roasts on Comedy Central. Or Twitter.
These guys are quick witted and mean. Oh, so mean. And oh, so funny. It’s definitely PG-13 rated and not for anyone who is offended by being told they resemble E.T. on a bad hair day. The comments have nothing to do with the Renaissance — “Hey kids, you think you’re having fun now, but let me explain what’s going to happen to Social Security when you need it” and “Hey, Scotsman, if it’s not plaid, it’s just a skirt” — and you’ll be amazed that these performers can keep up a steady stream of on-the-fly insults without repeating their material.
If you like documenting every move you make
The Renaissance Faire — with its costumed performers and visitors sporting outrageous outfits — is a great place to take selfies.
And don’t worry about not being “authentic” to the time period. The real Queen Elizabeth I had a court artist who sketched her majesty’s every move and posted it on Ye Olde Book of Faces. (If her royal highness didn’t receive enough “likes,” it was “off with their heads.”)