Summer 2021: Celebrate Waterford festival is July 10

WATERFORD — Waterford’s historic Main Street will be sizzling with summer activities on Saturday, July 10, for the annual Celebrate Waterford festival, hosted by Explore Waterford.

Beginning at 10 a.m., a portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic for the Lynch 250 Chopper Trike races. Teams of four will compete by racing through downtown for a chance to win cash prizes.

Foursis’ Cornhole Tournament begins at 1 p.m. and continues throughout the day, with two-person teams competing for cash.

Food trucks will line the streets, adding to the number of impressive eateries already in the village; and dozens of vendors will be present to tempt attendees with their unique designs.

A kids area will include bounce houses, mini circus, games, a petting zoo and a CASE tractor track with a sand pit and mini digger.

Entertainment, sponsored by TDS, begins at 11 a.m. with local musicians playing all original music. The first annual Waterford Music Festival performers include Ethan Keller, RJ Halstead, The Spirit Shakers, Spare Animals and Kenny and the Night Owls.

The celebration will end with a fireworks display scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register for one of the tournaments, visit explorewaterford.com/events or call 262-534-5911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.