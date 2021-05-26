Summer 2021: Celebrating nostalgic streetcars and trolleys

Like many cities, Kenosha had streetcar and interurban lines for decades, but the ascension of the automobile in America sent those conveyances to the scrap heap more than half a century ago.

The current line came into being with the HarborPark development, and streetcars started rolling in June 2000.

The streetcars will be in operation and available for photos. Two cars will be running at a time while the others are on display.

The city has seven streetcars. Each car is painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Six of the cars were operated by the Toronto Transportation Commission from 1951 to 1995. The seventh car operated in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1993.

East Troy Railroad Museum

Fans of railroads can find restored railroad cars and more at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St. in East Troy.

Also, the East Troy Electric Railroad’s environmentally friendly, meticulously restored rail cars run the tracks weekends from April through October across the Kettle Moraine countryside.