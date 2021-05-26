Summer 2021: Classic car shows planned all season

People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For information, call 262-636-9189.

Downtown car show

KENOSHA — The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show is a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, taking place the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.

After missing 2020 due to the coronavirus, the show is back, slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

“The downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.

That popularity means show organizers have a problem: What to do with all those cars.

But that’s a good problem to have.

The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.

Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.