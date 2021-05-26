Summer 2021: Classic car shows planned all season

Classic car fans have plenty of places to see vehicles — and show off their own "babies" — as car shows come roaring back:
Classic car cruise-in nights
KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 50st Place, reopened on May 13, welcoming visitors to the museum and the Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave.
As part of the museum's summer season this year, the History Center parking lot will host a series of Friday car cruise-nights where enthusiasts can meet and show off their classic automobiles.
The free cruise-ins are open to all classic vehicles and will be held on May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24.
The events will from 4 to 8 p.m., and the Kenosha History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. each of cruise-in nights.
The Kenosha History Center does not charge admission. Donations are welcome. For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits, contact Chris Allen, executive director, call 262-654-5770, ext. 102.
Racine Zoo show
RACINE — The Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. Best in Show awards will be given for vintage to modern vehicles. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.
People can register their cars online at racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices.
Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For information, call 262-636-9189.
Downtown car show
KENOSHA — The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show is a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, taking place the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.
After missing 2020 due to the coronavirus, the show is back, slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4.
Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.
“The downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.
That popularity means show organizers have a problem: What to do with all those cars.
But that’s a good problem to have.
The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.
Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.
“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”
The 17th annual show is free to the public and exhibitors and is open to all makes and models of vehicles. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 300 entries. The show is put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.
The Cruise-In takes over Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event. For many people, it brings back memories of “scooping the loop” in downtown Kenosha, Pontillo said.
Besides the classic cars, new-car dealers are also at the Cruise-In, showing off their latest models.
Cars that have been part of the Classic Cruise-In include a Sunbeam Alpine British sports car, a 1902 Rambler, a 1956 Ford Customline, a Dodge Coronet, a Chevrolet Bel Air, Pontiac Catalina, Ford Falcon, AMX and Gremlin, a 1965 Thunderbird, a silver DeLorean and flashy Cameros and Corvettes — all on display by their loving owners.
Pontillo works for several months to organize the show, contacting organizations, car clubs and city officials, he said. Club member Bob Koos also works on the show each year.
“It’s worth it,” Pontillo said, “when thousands of people come downtown for the show.”
All Airborne Car Show
SOMERS — The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association hosts its car show on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.
This year's show is Sept. 5 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., near Pavilion No. 1. on the south side of the park.
The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators. There is a color guard ceremony at noon.
The show is open to all makes of vehicles for a $10 entry donation.
This car show is presented by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. Call 262-654-1041 for more information. Rain date is Sept. 11.