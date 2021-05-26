Summer 2021: Country Thunder rolling again in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.
All 2020 ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Fans do not have to do a thing.
Lynch, who has seven No. 1 hits and four top five albums, and Shelton, with his 11 best-selling albums and 28 No. 1 singles, will be joined by Kane Brown as headliners for the festival.
Four-day general admission passes, single-day tickets, reserved seating and camping information is available at CountryThunder.com.
The music festival — returning in 2021 after missing out in 2020 — had a lineup change in April.
Eric Church was named as a new headliner at Country Thunder Wisconsin to replace Morgan Wallen, who canceled all performances this summer.
“In many ways Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a statement. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts."
Church will take the stage Friday, July 16, during the four-day festival, scheduled to take place July 15-18 just outside Twin Lakes.
The headline schedule is: Lynch opening the festival on Thursday, Church on Friday, Brown on Saturday and Shelton closing it out on Sunday.
Wallen faced backlash and publicly apologized in February after a video in which he used a racial slur. He announced the cancellation of his performances this summer earlier this week via a four-page handwritten letter to fans.
“I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself,” the letter reads. “I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off.”
Wallen said the time off made his realize he needs “a little more of it.”
“Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming,” Wallen wrote.
In the meantime, Wallen’s record sales have skyrocketed. In March, Billboard reported Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” topped the Billboard 200 for the first 10 weeks after its release — making it the first album to do so since 1987.
Country Thunder Wisconsin, canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is honoring tickets purchased last year.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, HARDY, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chicks With Hits (featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzie Bogguss), Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe, Parmalee, Sykamore, Jenny Tolman, Seaforth, Meghan Patrick, Nolan Sotillo and Ashland Craft.
The annual country music festival showcases headliners and up-and-coming acts to a crowd of thousands.
Along with the high-profile and award-winning acts come plenty of vendors and campers.
The festival usually attracts some 100,000 people annually during its four-day run.
For more information, go to www.countrythunder.com/wi