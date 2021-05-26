Summer 2021: Country Thunder rolling again in Twin Lakes

The headline schedule is: Lynch opening the festival on Thursday, Church on Friday, Brown on Saturday and Shelton closing it out on Sunday.

Wallen faced backlash and publicly apologized in February after a video in which he used a racial slur. He announced the cancellation of his performances this summer earlier this week via a four-page handwritten letter to fans.

“I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself,” the letter reads. “I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off.”

Wallen said the time off made his realize he needs “a little more of it.”

“Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming,” Wallen wrote.

In the meantime, Wallen’s record sales have skyrocketed. In March, Billboard reported Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” topped the Billboard 200 for the first 10 weeks after its release — making it the first album to do so since 1987.