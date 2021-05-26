Summer 2021: Events switch to drive-through format

As the country still deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, some longtime area events have switched to a drive-through format this summer:
Dairy farm visit
PARIS — A free, drive-through experience at Weis-Way Dairy Farm in Paris will replace the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast this year. (The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.)
“Due to COVID concerns and out of respect for our host farm and guests, we will have a Dairy Drive-Through on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon,” said Kristen Olsen, co-marketing chairwoman for Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. “Guests will be invited to drive through Weis-Way Dairy farm (and) learn about the farm and more about how a dairy farm operates.”
Before exiting the farm, guests will receive a “to-go” meal of a grilled cheese sandwich, milk and string cheese, while supplies last, rather than the traditional “big farm breakfast.” Information and coloring books for children will also be handed out.
Dan Weis of Weis-Way Dairy said there will be displays, which will include a mix of antique and modern farm equipment and, of course, lots of cows.
“They are going to actually be able to drive through the dairy barn,” Weis said.
Weis said guests will enter the farm, located at 21000 15th St. (Highway 142), from a driveway on the east end of the property and exit a driveway on the west. Those coming from the west should take Highway JB to Highway 45, head north a couple miles and then turn west onto Highway 142 to enter the procession.
While the Dairy Breakfast attracted thousands, organizers said they have no way to predict how many people will attend the event this year.
“It’s kind of like we are starting from scratch,” Weis said. “We have no idea how many people to expect. Hopefully people will come out, have some fun and see what a dairy farm is all about.”
Among the herd, guests will see are some of the highest-scoring registered dairy cattle in the region.
Weis said the herd, which is 93 percent home-bred, is ranked 63rd in the nation and 13th in the state of Wisconsin, based on the scoring system used by Holstein Association USA.
Greek Festival
RACINE — Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, will not have its annual Greek Festival this year but instead will be offering a food drive-through with some of its traditional offerings Friday through Sunday, June 25-27.
The food menu: Greek chicken dinner, $20; chicken only, $12; gyro dinner, $15; gyro sandwich, $7; side Greek salad, $4; Greek rice, $4; extra pita, $1; extra tzatziki, $1; baklava tray, $10; soda or water, $1.
Food will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the church office at 262-632-5682.
Armenian Picnic
RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian “Madagh” Picnic on Sunday, June 27, in a drive-through style beginning at 11 a.m. on the church grounds, 4100 N. Newman Road.
St. Hagop’s has held its traditional picnic since 1938. The word “madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnessed this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead.
Today, the St. Hagop Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.
The blessing of the St. Hagop Madagh will begin at 11:15 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Father Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop.
Due to the pandemic, only the traditional madagh (beef stew) and bulghur (cracked wheat rice), the offering, will be served after the blessing until 1 p.m.
Starting at 11 a.m., attendees will be allowed to enter the church grounds and park. Once the grounds are full, other attendees will be asked to park on the east shoulder of Newman Road until the first set of cars have exited the grounds. Attendees will be asked to remain in their cars. Once cars are parked on the church grounds, they will be approached by church volunteers to confirm or accept a freewill donation. Volunteers will return with a 1-quart container of madagh and a 1-quart container of bulghur. This process will continue until all attendees are served.