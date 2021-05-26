Summer 2021: Fairs are back!

One of the biggest signs that summer is back in a big way in Wisconsin is the return of county fairs and the Wisconsin State Fair.
Here's a look at the upcoming fair season:
Racine County Fair
When: July 28-Aug. 1. The fair is open each day from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. in Yorkville
Admission: $10 for ages 14 and older; $8 for senior citizens; $7 for ages 7 and younger. Parking is free.
More information: racinecountyfair.com.
Details: The 99th annual Racine County Fair features animals, exhibitors, vendors, tractors music and more.
Youth and community members work throughout the year completing different projects to be entered into the annual fair. Animals that are shown throughout fair week include dairy, horses, beef, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits. There are also non-animal projects that are judged including home furnishings, woodworking, photography, foods, cake decorating and antiques. These exhibits can be seen in the youth and open class buildings.
Entertainment: Free entertainment each day of the fair includes the All-Star Dog Stunt Show, Brunon Blaszak’s Tigers, Nick’s Kid Show, Kids Are People Too, Petting Pen, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean and the Rhinestone Roper.
Rides: The carnival will be back again this year, with different options for daily ride wristbands. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.
Grandstand schedule: Wednesday and Friday — Truck and tractor pulls, 6:30 p.m.; Thursday — ProNationalTT at the Grove (bike and quad races) featuring stuntman Ken Remer and special guests Genesee Depot, 7 p.m.; Friday — Truck and tractor pulls, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday — Monster Truck Freestyle Show, 7 p.m. ($5 admission); Sunday — Demolition Derby, 2 and 6 p.m.
Wisconsin State Fair
When: Aug. 5-15. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15).
Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis
Admission: $14 for adults (12 and older), $9 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $12; $6 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.
More information: wistatefair.com
Special deals: Get admission tickets for $9 through July 16 at www.WiStateFair.com (service fee applies) and at participating Sentry Foods and Festival Foods. Also, for $24, you can get ticket sheets valid for rides and games in SpinCity, the fair’s amusement ride and game area (through the fair’s website). That’s 50 percent off the regular price. Available through July 31.
Sweet savings: You can buy $18 Cream Puff 6-Pack Certificates (a savings of $9) to be redeemed during the fair. Purchase certificates at www.WiStateFair.com (service fee applies). Available through July 31.
$4 Bargain Books: The Bargain Book offers discounts from State Fair partners. Pick up $4 Bargain Books at the State Fair website. Full price ($5) books are sold during the State Fair at all Information Centers.
Headliners: Grandstand performers are: Kenosha's own Christian rock band Skillet, with Colton Dixon and Ledger, on Aug. 5; country star Chris Young, with Sara Evans, on Aug. 6; TBA on Aug. 7; rock legend Billy Idol on Aug. 8; the Christian group Casting Crowns, with We The Kingdom, on Aug. 9; veteran rockers Foreigner and Asia on Aug. 10; country music duo Brothers Osbourne, with Tenille Townes, on Aug. 11; comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias on Aug. 12; R&B legends Boyz II Men, with Ginuwine, on Aug. 13; surf music icons The Beach Boys on Aug. 14; and county music star Hank Williams Jr., with Alex Miller, closing the fair on Aug. 15.
Known for: Do we need to say it? Cream puffs! (followed closely by The Giant Slide, the racing pigs and Food on a Stick).
Note: Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (age 21-and-over) to be admitted to the Wisconsin State Fair after 6 p.m.
Kenosha County Fair
When: Aug. 18-22. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot
Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.
More information: www.kenoshacofair.com
Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its centennial, from 1920 to 2020, after being canceled last summer. The theme is "Sewn in Tradition." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children's Parade, Hay Bale Throwing Contests and the Pie Auction.
Contests: Scarecrow Contest, Fairest of the Fair and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.
Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Circus Shane variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.
Creekside Stage: Free music acts include the KR Bluegrass Band and '80s rockers Cherry Pie on Aug. 19; the country band State Line Drive on Aug. 20; the Mackenzie O'Brien Band (country/indies) and Bella Cain (Top 40 country band) on Aug. 21; and the classic rock group Class of '62 closing out the fair on Aug. 22.
Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.
Grandstand schedule: Wednesday and Thursday: Truck and tractor pulls.; Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade; Friday and Saturday: Car racing; Sunday: Demolition Derby.
Walworth County Fair
When: Sept. 1-6. The fair is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Where: Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn
Admission: $10 for adults (13 and older), $8 for senior citizens (62 and older) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; $5 for youths (ages 5-12). Children 4 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free. Note: Ticket deals are available on the website, www.walworthcountyfair.com.
More information: www.walworthcountyfair.com
Details: The theme is “Jam-packed fun in 2021” is the theme for this year’s fair. The usual fair staples will all be there: Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides and all that "healthy" fair food. The fair also features a Discovery Barn, designed to "promote agriculture literacy to fair guests in a unique and exciting way." Included in the barn is the Walworth County Beekeepers Club display, with an observation hive and loads of bee materials.
Entertainment and contests: More information will be released as the fair dates get closer, but veteran fairgoers know to expect plenty of live music and a Demolition Derby.