Summer 2021: Fairs are back!

Special deals: Get admission tickets for $9 through July 16 at www.WiStateFair.com (service fee applies) and at participating Sentry Foods and Festival Foods. Also, for $24, you can get ticket sheets valid for rides and games in SpinCity, the fair’s amusement ride and game area (through the fair’s website). That’s 50 percent off the regular price. Available through July 31.

Sweet savings: You can buy $18 Cream Puff 6-Pack Certificates (a savings of $9) to be redeemed during the fair. Purchase certificates at www.WiStateFair.com (service fee applies). Available through July 31.

$4 Bargain Books: The Bargain Book offers discounts from State Fair partners. Pick up $4 Bargain Books at the State Fair website. Full price ($5) books are sold during the State Fair at all Information Centers.