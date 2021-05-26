Summer 2021: Free outdoor music in Kenosha

A not-so-funny thing happened on the way to the Kenosha area outdoor summer music season in 2020: The coronavirus pandemic hit, and most live events shut down.
For the first time in almost 100 years, there were no Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances; same thing for Lincoln Park Live! and Tuesdays on the Shell.
Twilight Jazz did have a shorter season, with socially distanced crowds gathering on the Kemper Center grounds, but the good news for 2021 is that the music is back all over the city.
Bonus: Admission to all these shows is FREE, so get out there:
Kenosha Pops Concert Band
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is performing its 98th season of summer concerts at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. The band performs 7 p.m. Wednesdays from June 16 to Aug. 4.
When the Pops Band's 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus and the danger of large gatherings, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, said, "This is a sad and disappointing, although not unexpected, turn of events.”
Instead of attending the live concerts each week, he urged Pops Band’s fans to keep up with their weekly summer ritual while staying safe at home. “I know our faithful audience is as disappointed as the band members are,” said Gall in June 2020, when he would been starting his 18th season in 2020 as the band’s conductor and his 29th year overall with the Pops.
“I would encourage everyone to sit outside in your backyards or on your patios and listen to one of our Pops Band recordings. It’ll almost be as good as the real thing!”
Fast forward to 2021: Gall and Assistant Conductor Frank Germinaro are planning for a normal summer season "or as normal as we can make it," Gall said.
Instead of the weekly concert themes the band is known for, the group will be performing "a weekly Concert in the Park, which is a great American tradition," Gall said. "We'll play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes."
Directing and playing with the Pops, Gall added, "has been a major part and the highlight of my summers for the past 28 years. I'm so glad we’ll all be back for another season of great music by the lake.”
Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the bandshell. Admission is free.
Tuesdays at the Shell
Also at the band shell in Pennoyer Park this summer is Tuesdays at the Shell, a free concert series running July 6 through Aug. 31. Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The series is organized by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music. For the lineup, check the group’s Facebook Page.
Twilight Jazz
Twilight Jazz returns to the Kemper Center grounds, 6501 Third Ave., for another season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha's lakefront.
The 2021 season starts June 29 and continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 24.
This year's lineup:
- June 29 — Janet Planet, 7-9 p.m.
- July 13 — Scat Cats, 7-9 p.m.
- July 27 — The Kal Bergendahl Project, 7-9 p.m.
- Aug. 10 — The John Crawford Jazz Band, 7-9 p.m.
- Aug. 24 — Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration: Blues and Twilight Jazz with Elaine Dame and a special opening performance by Ivy Ford. The grounds open early, at 4 p.m. Ivy Ford takes the stage at 5 p.m. and Elaine Dame performs at 7:30 p.m.
The concerts, organized by the Anderson Arts Center, are on the south lawn at Kemper.
Grounds open at 6 p.m. for most shows, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs. No seating is provided.
Food and drinks, including wine and beer, are available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. www.andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.
Lakeside Lounge
New at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is the Thursday night "Lakeside Lounge."
Visitors are welcome to "enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center."
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — June 10 and 24, July 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played "while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan." Music will be provided by Guitars For Vets. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
Bristol Woodstock
This new concert series takes place Thursday nights, from June 24 through Aug. 5, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
To find out which band is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly listings.
Peanut Butter and Jam
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 26. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
The popular outdoor concert series features two performances on show dates in July and August. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments available for purchase, or pack your own picnic.
Symphony in the Park
The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing a free concert 6 to 8 p.m. July 10 in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
The concert, hosted by Kenosha County Parks and the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, takes place next to the Biergarten at the park's south entrance.
Concertgoers are invited to "bring a blanket, enjoy concessions from the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, and enjoy the sounds of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra in the park."
Lincoln Park Live!
The Lincoln Park Live Concert Series returns to Lincoln Park with a lineup of Wednesday night performances at the Warren J. Taylor flower garden in the park, located at 22nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
This year’s schedule includes Christopher’s Project (June 26), Well-Known Strangers Band (July 17), James Yorgan Jazz Sextet (July 31), Ivy Ford Band (Aug. 7) and TSS, playing salsa and reggae (Aug. 28).
Lincoln Park Live concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. www.lincolnpark.live
Market music
Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week.
Music at HarborMarket this season features:
- May 29 — The Jim Namio Show (jazz and pop standards) and Cork N Classics (country, Motown, pop, R&B)
- June 5 — County Crossing (Irish and old time) and Cy’s Piano Jam (New Orleans/Mardi Gras)
- June 12 — Classical Violins and Pat Crawford Jazz Combo
- June 19 — Jimmy LeRose (acoustic classic rock and originals) and Cork N Classics
- June 26 — Doug Blak (jazz, pop) and Keith Minikel
- July 3 — Linda Kelly (jazz, blues, rock) and Joe Olson/Bruce Mak Duo (original jazz)
- July 10 — Bob Estes & Kristin Kornkven (American folk, originals) and Matt Mifflin (classical guitar, lute)
- July 17 — County Crossing and Shayne Steliga (pop standards and acoustic rock)
- July 24 — Kerry Spitzer and Doug Blake
- July 31 – Rachie Jenn Farr (folk/acoustic covers and originals) and Jimmy LeRose
- Aug. 7 — Pat Crawford Jazz Combo and Gary Dennison (keyboard memories)
- Aug. 14 — Linda Kelly and the Grateful Deadliners (classic rock)
- Aug. 21 — Jamey Buencamino and Pierce & Rick (acoustic pop)
- Aug. 28 — Shayne Steliga and Joe Olson/Bruce Mak duo
- Sept. 4 — Kerry Spitzer and The Jim Namio Show
- Sept. 11 — The Grateful Deadliners and Matt Mifflin
- Sept. 18 — Country Crossing and Pierce Vendetta & Rick (acoustic pop)
- Sept. 25 — Jamey Buencamino and Rogers/Thomas Duo
- Oct. 2 — Jimmy LeRose and Bob Estes & Kristin Kornkven
- Oct. 9 — The Jim Namio Show and Doug Blake
- Oct. 16 — Gary Dennison and Pat Crawford Jazz Combo
- Oct. 23 — Rogers/Thomas Duo and Cy the Piano Guy (R&B, New Orleans-style jazz)
- Oct. 30 — Jill and Cy (Americana).and Keith Minikel