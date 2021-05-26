Summer 2021: Free outdoor music in Kenosha

A not-so-funny thing happened on the way to the Kenosha area outdoor summer music season in 2020: The coronavirus pandemic hit, and most live events shut down.

For the first time in almost 100 years, there were no Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances; same thing for Lincoln Park Live! and Tuesdays on the Shell.

Twilight Jazz did have a shorter season, with socially distanced crowds gathering on the Kemper Center grounds, but the good news for 2021 is that the music is back all over the city.

Bonus: Admission to all these shows is FREE, so get out there:

Kenosha Pops Concert Band

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is performing its 98th season of summer concerts at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. The band performs 7 p.m. Wednesdays from June 16 to Aug. 4.

When the Pops Band's 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus and the danger of large gatherings, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, said, "This is a sad and disappointing, although not unexpected, turn of events.”