Summer 2021: Fun on the water in Racine and Kenosha counties

Summer in Wisconsin means it's time to hit the beach or swimming pools.
In this area, you'll find everything from water-ski shows to a sailboat regatta:
Aquaducks water-ski shows
BURLINGTON — The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free professional style water-ski shows that include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave.
The first show is 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 3-Aug. 5; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19, and 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 4. There is no show July 15 due to the state tournament.
The Venetian Night show is July 3. A show will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 24-Aug. 5; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19; and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 4.
The team strives for excellence every year and competes in state and national water ski tournaments, bringing home both national champion and state champion titles.
For more information, go to aquaducks.org.
Aquanuts water-ski shows
TWIN LAKES — The Aquanuts perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive.
This season's shows start on Memorial Day Weekend with a May 29 show, running through Labor Day Weekend. The July 3 pre-fireworks show starts at 7 p.m.
Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets (available starting June 15).
The team's Aquanut Adaptive Program provides more than 200 participants from veterans groups, Dreams for Kids and skiers with other special needs to a day on the water learning how to water ski.
For 2021, the Aquanuts are partnering with independent Adaptive Programs to offer services and events. The first Adaptive Program event this summer is June 14. For more information, email Admin@Aquanutwatershows.com.
The team's "Learn to Ski" dates for 2021 are pending; email Admin@Aquanutwatershows.com for more information about instruction sessions. The cost is $10 for group instruction sessions. No equipment is necessary "besides a desire to have fun."
The Aquanuts Water Shows ski team took second place in the 2019 Wisconsin State Tournament on Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids. In addition, the 27-girl ballet line successfully defended its state title. The 2020 state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aqaunutwatershows.com.
Beach volleyball
RACINE — Beach volleyball is back for 2021 at the North Beach courts located near the The Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St.
Tournaments will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays or both weekend days throughout the summer.
Spectators are welcome to watch athletes compete on the sand and will have an opportunity to participate in contests and promotions. There is no fee for spectators.
The 2021 tournament dates are:
- June 5-6: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier
- June 19: EVP Beach Volleyball
- June 26: EPIC Volleyball Club
- June 27: AVP America/ROX Volleyball Qualifier
- July 10: Badger Region Volleyball Beach Qualifier
- July 11: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier
- July 17: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball Juniors Qualifier
- July 24: EPIC Volleyball Club
- July 25-26: AVP America/ROX Beach Volleyball
- July 31-Aug. 1: Junior Volleyball Association Beach Championship
- Aug. 7-8: Badger Region Volleyball Beach Championship
Beach volleyball players looking to participate in the tournaments can call Real Racine at 262-884-6400.
Pro Watercross National Tour
RACINE — The Pro Watercross National Tour returns to North Beach, 100 Kewanee St., Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25.
Pro Watercross is bringing teams from across the country to vie for cash prizes in head-to-head racing and freestyle divisions in the event presented by Real Racine.
Watercross resembles motorcross held on customized personal watercraft. The athletes compete on the very unpredictable Lake Michigan track at speeds of more than 85 miles per hour.
The North Beach races will be held just offshore, south of the The Oasis. Races get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Each racing start features as many as 20 riders simultaneously exploding off the line and barreling toward the first turn.
In addition to the pro and amateur classes, a pro show, featuring freestyle jumps and stunts, is scheduled for 11 a.m. both days.
Championship Regatta
RACINE — Hosted by the Racine Yacht Club, the T-10 Class Association is bringing its Championship Regatta to Racine. Between 25-30 sailboats will race along Lake Michigan with their crews of six to seven people onboard.
Racing occurs daily from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19-22. There is no charge for spectators; boats will dock at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St. This event is partnered by Real Racine.
Community Aquatic Center
RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines and local regulations, Racine County and Racine Family YMCA officials announced in April.
Season passes are on sale and can be purchased at the welcome desk at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. The Aquatic Center is planning to again hold Safety Around Water programs, lap swimming, the Water Watcher program, open swimming and other offerings.
More details, including potential capacity restrictions and an opening date, will be announced later this spring.
The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opened in summer 2018. Featuring 15,000 square feet of water surface and a 4,800 square foot pool building with changing rooms, the facility also is available for birthday parties and group rentals. The Racine Family YMCA has operated the Aquatic Center at the Racine County-owned Pritchard Park since its opening. More information is available online at ymcaracine.org.
Public pools
KENOSHA — After it lost all of last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are moving forward to open both community pools in the City of Kenosha.
But there’s one major detail to be ironed out before residents can flock to the Washington and Anderson Park pools to cool off on a hot summer day.
The city continues to search for enough workers to man both locations — Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave. — Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley said.
Billingsley said between 28 and 30 lifeguards are needed to fully staff both pools, and that doesn’t include concessions attendants. She added there currently are about 20 lifeguards currently slated to work this summer.
Having lost the 2020 season because of the pandemic, many of those workers who often are high school and college-aged students, found other seasonal employment and will not return in 2021, Billingsley said.
And from a personnel standpoint, that’s the main struggle at the moment.
“If we don’t get the number of people we need to open the pools, we may have to make a decision at that time,” Billingsley said. “We are moving forward with our plans and getting the pools planned.”
The season generally runs from mid-June into August, which corresponds with the ending of one school year and the beginning of the next because of the age range of most available workers.
“That is usually what dictates that,” Billingsley said. “It’s usually when we can get those kids from high school and college to start, and usually it goes through the August timeframe when a lot of them go back to school.”