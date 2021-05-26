Summer 2021: Fun on the water in Racine and Kenosha counties

Billingsley said between 28 and 30 lifeguards are needed to fully staff both pools, and that doesn’t include concessions attendants. She added there currently are about 20 lifeguards currently slated to work this summer.

Having lost the 2020 season because of the pandemic, many of those workers who often are high school and college-aged students, found other seasonal employment and will not return in 2021, Billingsley said.

And from a personnel standpoint, that’s the main struggle at the moment.

“If we don’t get the number of people we need to open the pools, we may have to make a decision at that time,” Billingsley said. “We are moving forward with our plans and getting the pools planned.”

The season generally runs from mid-June into August, which corresponds with the ending of one school year and the beginning of the next because of the age range of most available workers.

“That is usually what dictates that,” Billingsley said. “It’s usually when we can get those kids from high school and college to start, and usually it goes through the August timeframe when a lot of them go back to school.”

