Summer 2021: Go wild at the Racine Zoo this summer

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has a full slate of events planned this summer. For more information and to sign up for events, go to racinezoo.org:
MAY 29-30: Slumber Safari: Bird Bonanza: Overnight event from 5 p.m. May 29 to 9 a.m. May 30. $70. Meet Gumby, the laughing kookaburra, as he flies above and visit a raptor for an animal chat. Includes pizza dinner, guided tour, bird-themed craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.
JUNE 5: Brew To Be Wild: 1 to 3 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $70, $60 non-drinker. Five specially selected beers paired with a food menu; silent auction. Meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir.
JUNE 5-6: Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission. More than 60 artists from around the country offering works in a variety of media.
JUNE 9: World Wine Wednesday: 6 to 8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir.
JUNE 11-12: Slumber Safari: Crazy Camouflage: Overnight event from 5 p.m. June 11 to 9 a.m. June 12. $70. Learn how animals around the zoo stay hidden through a guided tour and meet-and-greet with Dewey, the giant African spurred tortoise. Includes pizza dinner, camouflage craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.
JUNE 12: Zoorific Saturday: African Penguin Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JUNE 19: Breakfast with the Animals: 9 to 10:30 a.m. $35 for adults, $25 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a giraffe presentation.
JUNE 19: Dinner with the Animals: 5 to 6:30 p.m. $40 for adults, $30 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and skunk presentation.
JUNE 23: Roar & Pour: 6 to 8 p.m. $30, $20 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d'oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador.
JUNE 19: Zoorific Saturday: World Giraffe Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JULY 10-11: Slumber Safari: Nighttime Natives: Overnight event from 5 p.m. July 10 to 9 a.m. July 11. $70. Meet Diamond the Andean bear and learn how native black bears stay out of sight; visit with other nocturnal animals. Includes pizza dinner, nighttime native craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.
JULY 15: Cigar Dinner: 5 to 10 p.m. $100 (21 and older). Gourmet steak dinner, hors d'oeuvres, premium cigars, live and silent auctions, animal encounters. Reservations required by July 12.
JULY 17: Zoorific Saturday: Zookeeper Appreciation Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JULY 24: Breakfast with the Animals: 9 to 10:30 a.m. $35 for adults, $25 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a eagle presentation.
JULY 24: Dinner with the Animals: 5 to 6:30 p.m. $40 for adults, $30 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and penguin presentation.
JULY 28: Roar & Pour: 6 to 8 p.m. $30 drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Unlimited beer tasting, meet an animal ambassador, exclusive Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d'oeuvres.
JULY 31: Zoorific Saturday: International Tiger Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 7: Zoorific Saturday: World Lion Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 11: World Wine Wednesday: 6 to 8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir.
AUG. 13-14: Slumber Safari: Nighttime Natives: Overnight event from 5 p.m. Aug. 13 to 9 a.m. Aug. 14. $70. Discover the animals that call the Serengeti home, including an up-close encounter with a Masai giraffe. Meet some of the smaller animals of Africa in an ambassador encounter. Includes pizza dinner, themed craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.
AUG. 15: Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
AUG. 21: Zoorific Saturday: International Orangutan Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 21: Breakfast with the Animals: 9 to 10:30 a.m. $35 for adults, $25 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a orangutan presentation.
AUG. 21: Dinner with the Animals: 5 to 6:30 p.m. $40 for adults, $30 for ages 3-15, free for ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and fossa presentation.
AUG. 25: Roar & Pour: 6 to 8 p.m. $30, $20 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d'oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador.
AUG. 28: Zoorific Saturday: World Rhino Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 28: Whiskers & Whiskey: 6 to 9 p.m. Fee TBA. Gourmet dinner, hors d'oeuvres, whiskey sampling, silent auction, animal presentation on whiskered animals.