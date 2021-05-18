Summer 2021: Go wild at the Racine Zoo this summer

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has a full slate of events planned this summer. For more information and to sign up for events, go to racinezoo.org:

MAY 29-30: Slumber Safari: Bird Bonanza: Overnight event from 5 p.m. May 29 to 9 a.m. May 30. $70. Meet Gumby, the laughing kookaburra, as he flies above and visit a raptor for an animal chat. Includes pizza dinner, guided tour, bird-themed craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast.

JUNE 5: Brew To Be Wild: 1 to 3 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $70, $60 non-drinker. Five specially selected beers paired with a food menu; silent auction. Meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir.

JUNE 5-6: Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission. More than 60 artists from around the country offering works in a variety of media.

JUNE 9: World Wine Wednesday: 6 to 8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir.