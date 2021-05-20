Summer 2021: Head out on a safari in Lake Geneva

As visitors to Safari Lake Geneva in Bloomfield may discover, ostriches will nibble on anything, including food, fingers and shirt buttons.

As a steady stream of cars rolls through the drive-through gate, with hands stretched out of windows holding plastic cups filled with food pellets, the resident ostriches are ready.

Safari Lake Geneva staff caution guests that the ostriches may try to taste more than pellets, if given the chance.

Katlyn Decker, a seasonal ranger at Safari Lake Geneva, said other animals are more affectionate.

“Our camels are very friendly, so just be aware, you might get some kisses from them,” she said during a May 2020 visit. “Our llamas and our emus like saying hello and sticking their heads in the cars, too.”

An ostrich gnawed on the buttons and shoelaces of the outfit worn by Safari Lake Geneva owner “Jungle” Jay Christie until he gently redirected the bird and scratched its neck.

The new drive-through plan is a hit, said Christie in May of 2020, when COVID-19 had shut down so many attractions. “We’re probably seeing 10 times the sales we would at this time last year.”