Summer 2021: Historic walking tours offered

RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., plans to open a new major exhibit on Racine County’s drum and bugle corps history in August. Throughout the 20th century, Racine was home to dozens of drum and bugle corps such as The Boys of 76, Kilties, Scouts and more. These corps were at the very forefront of their trade, creating music and innovation that set the bar for other corps around the world. The popularity of our corps eventually led to Racine being declared the Drum and Bugle Capitol of the World.
Heritage Walking Tours
The museum's Heritage Walking Tour will return this summer. Tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 through Sept. 11. The 90-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older begin at the museum.
Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Attendees will experience Racine’s rich industrial heritage in and around downtown, the lakefront and the Root River valley and learn about buildings that remain. They’ll hear about structures no longer present and learn the significance of the harbor area throughout the early years. Local volunteers will share local history and their love for Racine as they lead tours rain or shine. Some slight inclines are on the tour and benches are along the route.
Tour tickets cost $10 or $8 for museum members. Reservations are required 48 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
The Heritage Walking Tour program is made possible with the help of Real Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
Other events
Racine Heritage Museum will be featuring Racine’s great history of innovation with two locally designed and engineered cars at Ballyhoo at the Zoo June 5-6, Racine County Fair July 28-Aug. 1 and Norway Town Picnic Sept. 12.
The 1927 Nash “Golfer’s Coupe”, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927.
Kenosha walking tours
The Kenosha History Center hosts Library Park Historic Walking Tours on the second Saturday of the month, running through October.
Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library in Downtown Kenosha's Library Park and typically lasts 90 minutes, with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.
The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha.