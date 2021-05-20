Summer 2021: Indoor exhibits for rainy days

RACINE — This summer, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., will update the galleries with a variety of new thought-provoking exhibitions throughout the summer.
Open June 2 through Feb. 12, "Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements" features works from the Racine Art Museum's permanent collection that are comprised of multiple parts — whether they be a single complex object or a series of several pieces unified as one work.
"Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art" features objects and images from the Racine Art Museum's collection that are both fantastical and familiar. The contemporary artists whose works are featured — many of whom use the natural world as inspiration — do not shy away from the over-sized, dramatic or intriguing.
The exhibition above has an online counterpart that focuses on current work produced by members of RAM’s community. RAM invites artists of all ages to submit work to "Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show" through June 28. Think innovative and imaginative work that explores the concept of intrusion. Artists are invited to invent imaginary plants, animals and creatures using a wide variety of materials, or take it more literally, and include whatever fits their understanding of the word alien.
Both "Alien Invasion" exhibitions will be on display July 21-Jan. 22.
"Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects" is also on exhibit July 21-Jan. 22. It showcases the potential of beads as a medium in contemporary art jewelry and small-scale sculpture.
Opening Aug. 6 in the unique street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery at Racine Art Museum, "Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues" features work that touches on both playful and subversive themes.
- At the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., tradition continues with the June 16 opening of Racine and Vicinity Show 2021: All Media Juried Competition.
Providing a glimpse into local talent, this juried exhibition showcases work from artists residing throughout Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as RAM members from in or outside the area. This year's show — open through Aug. 14 — features 99 pieces by 96 artists.
Of the 376 pieces submitted by 206 artists, about one-quarter were chosen by juror Diana Bolander for this year's exhibition.
Bolander has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018 and also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.
Bolander also selected this year's award winners, who will receive their prizes during the Virtual Awards Presentation at 6 p.m. on June 15. This virtual event — presented simultaneously via Zoom and Facebook Live — is free and open to the public. Registration for the Zoom event is available on the RAM website, ramart.org.
Both Racine museums are operating with limited hours, open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Information regarding safety protocols and what to expect when visiting the museums is available at ramart.org.
Transparent Watercolor Society show
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America.
This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31.
Visitors will see paintings from top watercolor artists — working in a wide range of styles.
The Transparent Watercolor Society of America, established in Minnesota, set up its exhibit at different venues throughout the Midwest before finding a home at the Kenosha Public Museum, Witty said.
It’s a home that suits the organization and the show well, she added.
“We’ve grown together in what I think of as a nice partnership for both of us,” said Donna Jill Witty, the group’s president emeritus. “The location between Chicago and Milwaukee on the lake brings a tremendous amount of interest to the exhibit.
“It’s a beautiful backdrop for a watercolor exhibition.”
Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/
- The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.
Lake Geneva gallery
LAKE GENEVA — The Geneva Lakes Arts Foundation's Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., hosts exhibits and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.)
The Early Summer Show runs through June 13. The foundation "exhibits the work of regional artists from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Gallery 223 presents six different exhibits throughout the year featuring original works in various mediums."