Summer 2021: Indoor exhibits for rainy days

"Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects" is also on exhibit July 21-Jan. 22. It showcases the potential of beads as a medium in contemporary art jewelry and small-scale sculpture.

Opening Aug. 6 in the unique street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery at Racine Art Museum, "Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues" features work that touches on both playful and subversive themes.

At the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., tradition continues with the June 16 opening of Racine and Vicinity Show 2021: All Media Juried Competition.

Providing a glimpse into local talent, this juried exhibition showcases work from artists residing throughout Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as RAM members from in or outside the area. This year's show — open through Aug. 14 — features 99 pieces by 96 artists.

Of the 376 pieces submitted by 206 artists, about one-quarter were chosen by juror Diana Bolander for this year's exhibition.

Bolander has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018 and also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.