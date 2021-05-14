 Skip to main content
Summer 2021: Kenosha area events
May

  • What: Burlington Jamboree

When: May 28-31

Where: Burlington

Known for: This new festival replaces the city's longtime Chocolatefest

  • What: Outta Sight Kite Flight

When: June 5-6

Where: Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. (at the lakefront)

Known for: The “grand launch” of more than 300 kites that kicks off the event

  • What: Good Old Summertime Art Fair

When: June 6

Where: Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets

Known for: Kicking off the summer outdoor arts & crafts fair season

  • What: “You Don’t Know My Story”

When: June 26

Where: Pennoyer Park Band Shell, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Women's Empowerment Summit, with speakers, singers, dancers and vendors

  • What: Babies on the Farm Festival

When: June 12-13 and 19-20

Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.

Known for: A festival showcasing adorable baby animals. This year's event has a safari theme, with exotic animals from around the world.

  • What: Dairy Drive-Through

When: June 19

Where: Weis-Way Dairy Farm in Paris, 21000 15th St. (Highway 142)

Known for: This event replaces the replace the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast. Visitors will drive through the farm, including the barn, and learn about dairy farming. Visitors will receive a “to-go” meal of a grilled cheese sandwich, milk and string cheese, while supplies last, and coloring books for kids.

  • What: Kenosha YMCA Firecracker 5K/10K

When: June 27

Where: Run along a lakefront route

Known for: A run along the parade route the morning of the Kenosha parade

  • What: Outdoor Mass

When: June 27

Where: Pennoyer Park Band Shell, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street

Known for: Music and fellowship in a lakefront park setting

  • What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

When: June 27

Where: A new route this year: Staging at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, and continuing south through Sixth Avenue Downtown, ending at Library Park.

Known for: Marching bands, clowns, politicians waving to the crowd

  • What: Libertyfest in Twin Lakes

When: July 3

Where: Lance Park in Twin Lakes

Known for: Parade, festival, Aquanuts Water Ski Show, fireworks

  • What: “Celebrate America”

When: July 3-4

Where: Along the lakefront in the downtown area and Pennoyer Park

Known for: Concerts, fireworks, live music and other summer fun

  • What: Somers Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social

When: July 4

Where: On Highway E (12th Street) in Somers

Known for: Marching bands, clowns and candy tossed to the crowd

  • What: Bristol Renaissance Faire

When: July 10-Sept. 6 (weekends)

Where: Just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border

Known for: Jousting and giant turkey legs

  • What: Bristol Progress Days

When: July 9-11

Where: Hansen Park in Bristol

Known for: Crowning Miss Bristol, parade (with tossed candy!)

  • What: Kenosha’s Secret Garden Walk

When: July 10

Where: Various locations in Kenosha

Known for: Self-guided tours through local private gardens, hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club

  • What: Country Thunder

When: July 15-18

Where: Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes

Known for: A party-type atmosphere, with outdoor concerts and mud fights in the campgrounds. Oh, there’s music, too, with national headliners.

  • What: Grease Under the Stars

When: July 31

Where: Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.

Known for: Outdoor showing of the musical "Grease"

  • What: Kooler by the Lake

When: Aug. 14

Where: Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave.

Known for: A VW/Audi enthusiast car show, with vendors and live entertainment

  • What: Peacetree Music Festival

When: Aug. 6-7

Where: Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Known for: Live music, food, vendors

  • What: Kenosha County Fair

When: Aug. 18-22

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Known for: Demolition derby action — and plenty of fried foods!

  • What: Kenosha Pride

When: Aug. 22

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.

Known for: LGBTQ+ march and festival

  • What: HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival

When: Aug. 21

Where: HarborPark’s Celebration Place, 54th Street and Lake Michigan

Known for: Bringing in big-name jazz and blues artists

  • What: Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show

When: Sept. 4

Where: The streets of downtown Kenosha

Known for: Being a huge car show, displaying all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles

  • What: Walk in the Woods Art Fair

When: Sept. 11

Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road

Known for: Live music, plus about 60 artists displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow

  • What: Old Settlers Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 11

Where: Old Settlers Park in Paddock lake

Known for: German food, beer, polka bands and dachshund races

