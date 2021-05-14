Summer 2021: Kenosha area events

May
- What: Burlington Jamboree
When: May 28-31
Where: Burlington
Known for: This new festival replaces the city's longtime Chocolatefest
- What: Outta Sight Kite Flight
When: June 5-6
Where: Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. (at the lakefront)
Known for: The “grand launch” of more than 300 kites that kicks off the event
- What: Good Old Summertime Art Fair
When: June 6
Where: Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets
Known for: Kicking off the summer outdoor arts & crafts fair season
- What: “You Don’t Know My Story”
When: June 26
Where: Pennoyer Park Band Shell, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street
Known for: Women's Empowerment Summit, with speakers, singers, dancers and vendors
- What: Babies on the Farm Festival
When: June 12-13 and 19-20
Where: Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St.
Known for: A festival showcasing adorable baby animals. This year's event has a safari theme, with exotic animals from around the world.
- What: Dairy Drive-Through
When: June 19
Where: Weis-Way Dairy Farm in Paris, 21000 15th St. (Highway 142)
Known for: This event replaces the replace the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast. Visitors will drive through the farm, including the barn, and learn about dairy farming. Visitors will receive a “to-go” meal of a grilled cheese sandwich, milk and string cheese, while supplies last, and coloring books for kids.
- What: Kenosha YMCA Firecracker 5K/10K
When: June 27
Where: Run along a lakefront route
Known for: A run along the parade route the morning of the Kenosha parade
- What: Outdoor Mass
When: June 27
Where: Pennoyer Park Band Shell, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street
Known for: Music and fellowship in a lakefront park setting
- What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
When: June 27
Where: A new route this year: Staging at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue, and continuing south through Sixth Avenue Downtown, ending at Library Park.
Known for: Marching bands, clowns, politicians waving to the crowd
- What: Libertyfest in Twin Lakes
When: July 3
Where: Lance Park in Twin Lakes
Known for: Parade, festival, Aquanuts Water Ski Show, fireworks
- What: “Celebrate America”
When: July 3-4
Where: Along the lakefront in the downtown area and Pennoyer Park
Known for: Concerts, fireworks, live music and other summer fun
- What: Somers Independence Day Parade and Ice Cream Social
When: July 4
Where: On Highway E (12th Street) in Somers
Known for: Marching bands, clowns and candy tossed to the crowd
- What: Bristol Renaissance Faire
When: July 10-Sept. 6 (weekends)
Where: Just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border
Known for: Jousting and giant turkey legs
- What: Bristol Progress Days
When: July 9-11
Where: Hansen Park in Bristol
Known for: Crowning Miss Bristol, parade (with tossed candy!)
- What: Kenosha’s Secret Garden Walk
When: July 10
Where: Various locations in Kenosha
Known for: Self-guided tours through local private gardens, hosted by the Four Seasons Garden Club
- What: Country Thunder
When: July 15-18
Where: Shadow Hill Ranch, 2305 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes
Known for: A party-type atmosphere, with outdoor concerts and mud fights in the campgrounds. Oh, there’s music, too, with national headliners.
- What: Grease Under the Stars
When: July 31
Where: Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.
Known for: Outdoor showing of the musical "Grease"
- What: Kooler by the Lake
When: Aug. 14
Where: Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave.
Known for: A VW/Audi enthusiast car show, with vendors and live entertainment
- What: Peacetree Music Festival
When: Aug. 6-7
Where: Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street
Known for: Live music, food, vendors
- What: Kenosha County Fair
When: Aug. 18-22
Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot
Known for: Demolition derby action — and plenty of fried foods!
- What: Kenosha Pride
When: Aug. 22
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.
Known for: LGBTQ+ march and festival
- What: HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival
When: Aug. 21
Where: HarborPark’s Celebration Place, 54th Street and Lake Michigan
Known for: Bringing in big-name jazz and blues artists
- What: Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show
When: Sept. 4
Where: The streets of downtown Kenosha
Known for: Being a huge car show, displaying all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles
- What: Walk in the Woods Art Fair
When: Sept. 11
Where: Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary, 880 Green Bay Road
Known for: Live music, plus about 60 artists displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow
- What: Old Settlers Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 11
Where: Old Settlers Park in Paddock lake
Known for: German food, beer, polka bands and dachshund races