Summer 2021: Kenosha area July 4th celebrations

Performers, schools groups, clubs and non-profit agencies are welcome to participate. They must, however, apply before the deadline at 4 p.m. that day, according to parade organizers. Applications are available on the city website, www.kenosha.org, or by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at: 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org. For more parade information, visit www.kenosha.org

The Jesse White Tumblers, the River City Rhythm, and Cirques Experience Wheel Jam are among the performers scheduled to appear in the June 27 parade. “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” is the theme for the 2021 parade.

July 3

Twin Lakes celebrates with its annual Libertyfest celebration in Lance Park

The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the Libertyfest Parade from Legion Park to the festival site in Lance Park. The Aquanuts perform a water-ski show starting at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.