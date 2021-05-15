Summer 2021: Lake Geneva area events

May
Burlington Jamboree: May 28, 1 p.m. to midnight, 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington. DJ and live music at the Burlington Lions Club Beer Tent. Event also includes a bags tournament May 29.
June
Model A day: June 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Downtown Sharon. The event includes lots of Model A cars on display, along with a cake walk, kids games, music at the Gazebo and by the bank, fashion show, lots of food and more.
Lakefest: June 5, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Delavan Community Park, Delavan. Kids fishing tournament, food trucks, entertainment and an 11 a.m. water ski show round out the highlights expected for this event by the town of Delavan and the Delavan Friends of the Park.
Brick Street Days: June 19, downtown Delavan. Focusing on the arts, with an emphasis on the Walldog murals depicting aspects of Delavan’s history.
Pork Chop Cook Out: June 23, 4 to 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Independence Day Celebration: June 26, Delavan Community Park, Delavan. Fireworks, dancing, live entertainment, food trucks, craft vendors and more.
July
Cars Time Forgot: July 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan. Classic car show.
Country Thunder 2021: July 15-18, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. The country music festival is expected to return after being canceled in 2020. Dustin Lynch is set to headline July 15; Eric Church July 16; Kane Brown July 17; and Blake Shelton July 18. Visit countrythunder.com or the Country Thunder Wisconsin Facebook page for tickets, other performers scheduled to play the event and other details.
Elkhorn Ribfest: July 15 to 18, Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ rib cooking events with the July 15 Ribfest Rib Run open bike show. Also live music by Hairbangers Ball and Too Hype Crew July 15; 7th Heaven July 16; Bella Cain July 17; and Cherry Pie July 18.
Downhill Derby: July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Pond parking lot at Veterans Park. City of Delavan Parks and Recreation’s first race. Fee $25 per resident driver, $35 per non-resident. Wheel kits available. Go to visitdelavan.com for details.
Fine Art and Craft Fest: July 24-25, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Hosted by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the 45th annual event is centered on a juried fine art show, in which guests can talk with artists and purchase their work. The event also provides college scholarships to Williams Bay students.
Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days: July 30-31, Veterans Park, Elkhorn. Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival includes shopping and more around the square.
August
Art In The Park: Aug. 14-15, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva. Juried fine art show in which guests can meet artists and purchase their work. This will be the 41st year of the event, which is presented by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Also involves a children’s activity area and more.
Venetian Festival: Aug. 18-22, various Lake Geneva locations. Fireworks, boat parade, carnival rides, live music and arts and crafts fair and more activities are planned for the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ 58th annual event.
September
Walworth County Fair: Sept. 1-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds. “Jam-packed fun in 2021” is the theme for this year’s fair. Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides, crafts and much more is expected to occur during the event. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for updates.
Scarecrow Fest: Sept. 18, downtown Delavan. Take home crafts, sidewalk sales, craft fair and more.