Summer 2021: Lake Geneva area events

Country Thunder 2021: July 15-18, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. The country music festival is expected to return after being canceled in 2020. Dustin Lynch is set to headline July 15; Eric Church July 16; Kane Brown July 17; and Blake Shelton July 18. Visit countrythunder.com or the Country Thunder Wisconsin Facebook page for tickets, other performers scheduled to play the event and other details.

Elkhorn Ribfest: July 15 to 18, Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ rib cooking events with the July 15 Ribfest Rib Run open bike show. Also live music by Hairbangers Ball and Too Hype Crew July 15; 7th Heaven July 16; Bella Cain July 17; and Cherry Pie July 18.

Downhill Derby: July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Pond parking lot at Veterans Park. City of Delavan Parks and Recreation’s first race. Fee $25 per resident driver, $35 per non-resident. Wheel kits available. Go to visitdelavan.com for details.

Fine Art and Craft Fest: July 24-25, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Hosted by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the 45th annual event is centered on a juried fine art show, in which guests can talk with artists and purchase their work. The event also provides college scholarships to Williams Bay students.