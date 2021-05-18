Summer 2021: Lake Geneva area's July 4th celebrations

LAKE GENEVA AREA — July Fourth celebrations in the Lake Geneva area start on June 26 with the Town of Delevan's fireworks show at dusk.
In addition to the fireworks display, there will also be live entertainment, food trucks, beverage sales and a DJ on June 26.
This summer, the plan for Delavan Community Park calls for fishing, fitness and family fun.
Delavan Friends of the Park announced some events happening at the park, which is located at the corner of Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.
The town’s Lakefest is June 5, starting with a kids fishing tournament at 7 a.m. At 9 a.m., children’s activities — including a bounce house — will begin. Southern Wakes United will put on a water-ski show at 11 a.m. Southern Wakes United formed in 2018 out of a merger between Lauderdale Aquaskiers and the Minneiska Ski Team, of Whitewater.
The club won second in their division at the Wisconsin State Regional Show Tournament.
“We are excited to be on Delavan Lake and entertain the community at Lakefest,” said Leslie Gostomski, of Southern Wakes United. “Some of our alumni attending the show will remember skiing in front of Lake Lawn Resort years ago.”
Story Time in the Park returns this summer, on Fridays, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.
A collaboration between Delavan’s Aram Public Library and Williams Bay’s Barrett Memorial Library, the program promises stories, snacks and silliness — rain or shine. Park admission is free to those attending the event. Children and parents attending are encouraged to bring their swimsuits to enjoy a day at the lake.
As for the town’s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26, “We have contracted for an even better display this year and are hoping for greater attendance at the event,” said Bill Thummel, of Delevan Friends of the Park, which plans the town’s events.
One way to watch the Town of Delavan fireworks show is by boarding the Lake Lawn Queen Tour Boat. The three-hour fireworks tour has a tropical theme and will depart from Lake Lawn Resort at 7:30 p.m., taking a journey around the lake. From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on June 26, Michael Drake will be playing his ukulele and trumpet "and providing a tropical vibe." For more about the boat tour ($65 for adults, $40 for children), go to www.lakelawnresort.com/events/fireworks-boat-tour-goes-tropical/
On July 4
The Grand Geneva Resort — on Highways 50 and 12 a few miles outside of Downtown Lake Geneva — will have a fireworks show on July 4.
That holiday showcase is part of the resort's summer season fireworks. Each Sunday night at dusk, fireworks will light up the sky over Grand Geneva. The shows are 9:15 p.m. May 30 through July 25, 8:45 p.m. on Sundays in August and at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 5. Note: All activities are weather-dependent. Fireworks can be seen from the lakeside path of the Main Lodge. For more information, go to www.grandgeneva.com.