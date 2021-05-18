Summer 2021: Lake Geneva area's July 4th celebrations

A collaboration between Delavan’s Aram Public Library and Williams Bay’s Barrett Memorial Library, the program promises stories, snacks and silliness — rain or shine. Park admission is free to those attending the event. Children and parents attending are encouraged to bring their swimsuits to enjoy a day at the lake.

As for the town’s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, June 26, “We have contracted for an even better display this year and are hoping for greater attendance at the event,” said Bill Thummel, of Delevan Friends of the Park, which plans the town’s events.

One way to watch the Town of Delavan fireworks show is by boarding the Lake Lawn Queen Tour Boat. The three-hour fireworks tour has a tropical theme and will depart from Lake Lawn Resort at 7:30 p.m., taking a journey around the lake. From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on June 26, Michael Drake will be playing his ukulele and trumpet "and providing a tropical vibe." For more about the boat tour ($65 for adults, $40 for children), go to www.lakelawnresort.com/events/fireworks-boat-tour-goes-tropical/

On July 4

The Grand Geneva Resort — on Highways 50 and 12 a few miles outside of Downtown Lake Geneva — will have a fireworks show on July 4.