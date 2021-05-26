Summer 2021: Lake Geneva beaches, boat tours

Parking: Metered parking is available along the beachfront at $2 per hour/5 hour max. No change or refund given at meter. Parking is enforced from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free parking is located several blocks in on smaller side streets. Vehicles with valid handicap plates or valid handicap placards can park for free at any metered stall. Please remember to properly display your placard or risk a ticket. We recommend familiarizing yourself with our new parking kiosks or downloading the PARKMOBILE app before your visit.

Resident Annual Beach Passes: Resident Annual Beach Passes are available to individuals who reside in the City of Lake Geneva on a full-time or part-time basis. Beach passes may be purchased for $3 each, up to six passes per residence. They may be purchased at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Residents must show a current utility bill with their Lake Geneva address as proof of residence. Owning property alone is not a qualification for obtaining beach passes. The beach pass must be displayed in order to be granted admission to the beach area. Note: Passes are not refundable or replaceable.

Non-Resident Season Passes: All-season beach passes can be purchased at City Hall by mail or in person using the form on the brochure. The cost is $80 for ages 7 and older.