Summer 2021: Lake Geneva beaches, boat tours

The Lake Geneva area draws summer visitors, who flock to the beaches on Geneva Lake.
Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach is located on Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, near the Geneva Lake Shore Path, the Lake Geneva Library, the Riviera Ballroom and within walking distance from Downtown Lake Geneva restaurants and shops. Daily admission to the beach is enforced in the summertime.
Daily Admission Wristbands: Admission will be charged May 29 through Sept. 6. Daily admission to the beach can be purchased at any of the four pay stations located near the beach entrance during regular beach hours. The pay stations accept bills (not larger than $20 bills), debit and credit cards. The pay stations do not give change; however, change can be obtained from the beach house with proof of purchase.
Daily Beach Admission Rates: $8 for ages 7 and older; free for children age 6 and younger. Upon payment, the pay station will issue a voucher that is redeemed at the Beach House for the wristband(s). Beach attendants are there to assist you with using the pay stations.
Beach Rules: No glass containers, no alcohol/drugs, no smoking, no dogs or other pets allowed, no knives or weapons. Food and flotation devices are allowed in the beach area.
Lifeguards, beach staff and bathroom access: Lifeguards, beach staff and bathroom accessibility is available through Labor Day, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: Swim at your own risk when no lifeguards are on duty.
Parking: Metered parking is available along the beachfront at $2 per hour/5 hour max. No change or refund given at meter. Parking is enforced from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free parking is located several blocks in on smaller side streets. Vehicles with valid handicap plates or valid handicap placards can park for free at any metered stall. Please remember to properly display your placard or risk a ticket. We recommend familiarizing yourself with our new parking kiosks or downloading the PARKMOBILE app before your visit.
Resident Annual Beach Passes: Resident Annual Beach Passes are available to individuals who reside in the City of Lake Geneva on a full-time or part-time basis. Beach passes may be purchased for $3 each, up to six passes per residence. They may be purchased at Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Residents must show a current utility bill with their Lake Geneva address as proof of residence. Owning property alone is not a qualification for obtaining beach passes. The beach pass must be displayed in order to be granted admission to the beach area. Note: Passes are not refundable or replaceable.
Non-Resident Season Passes: All-season beach passes can be purchased at City Hall by mail or in person using the form on the brochure. The cost is $80 for ages 7 and older.
Also on the lake: There are also public beaches on Geneva Lake in the Village of Fontana and in Williams Bay.
Big Foot Beach State Park
Big Foot Beach State Park on Geneva Lake, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, features 100 wooded campsites, with showers and pit toilets; a sand beach; and picnic areas. No alcoholic beverages are allowed anywhere in the park. All sites have a gravel pad, fire ring and picnic table.
There is a sewage dump station and 34 sites with electrical hookups. Tent sites are a short walk from your vehicle (30-100 feet). Firewood is for sale at the camp host site. Reserve a campsite online at www.wiparks.net or call 888-947-2757.
Lake Geneva Cruise
The Lake Geneva Cruise Line has been carrying passengers on narrated tours of Geneva Lake for several decades.
And they weren’t about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way.
The cruise boats stayed busy during the 2020 season, setting sail from the Riviera Boat Dock in downtown Lake Geneva, with the tour company taking steps to ensure the passengers are staying safe.
The boats have all been designed “with open air access in mind,” said Bill Gage, president and owner of Gage Marine, which operates the boat tours.
Capacity was reduced to 50 percent — to allow for social distancing space — but what didn't changed was the scenery and the history of Geneva Lake, which is ringed by historic mansions built by families with names such as Wrigley and Maytag.
Tours depart April to November, and another busy summer season is planned for 2021.
Visitors can choose from a wide variety of narrated sightseeing tours, which all provide an up-close view of the estates and mansions that line the Geneva Lake shores.
Whether you are looking for a historical tour that tells about the famous names that settled in the area or a relaxing sit-down evening dinner cruise, Lake Geneva Cruise Line has a tour available.
For more information, call 262-248-6206 or go to www.cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or in person at the Riviera Boat Dock, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva.
For more information on Lake Geneva area events, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com.