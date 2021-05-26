Summer 2021: Outdoor family fun

Kenosha County’s parks are planning another busy season of summer activities.
“For years, I’ve said it should be our goal to wear out the grass in our parks,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I love to see it when our parks are filled with people, enjoying activities or simply taking in the scenery.”
The summer’s major Kenosha County parks family activities include:
Kenosha County Bike Rodeo
Date: June 5
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: The starting point is in Petrifying Springs Park, in the Highway JR parking lot, followed by an organized bicycle ride on off-street trails to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
Cost: Free
Ages: All ages are welcome.
Details: The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages. Highlights include an organized ride from Petrifying Springs Park to the Moose Lodge, along with safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food and the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction.
Movie Nights in the Park
Dates: Fridays, June 25, July 9, July 16, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20
Time: Dusk
Where: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Details: Movies scheduled are "Field of Dreams" (June 25), "Wonder Woman 1984" (July 2), "The Great Outdoors" (July 9), "Frozen II," (July 16), "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (July 23), "Coco" (July 30), "Raya and the Last Dragon" (Aug. 6), "The Karate Kid" (Aug. 13) and Aug. 20 (TBA). To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.
Picnic in the Park
Date: Aug. 21
Time: 3:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Petrifying Springs Park
Cost: Free; food and refreshments are available for purchase
Details: This Kenosha County Parks celebration will include live music, food trucks and interactive family activities. The festivities will cap off with a fireworks show at dusk.
For more details, event rules and information about other activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Racine Parks playground program
RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will offer a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 beginning June 21 at these parks:
- Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
- Matson Park, 1110 South St.
- Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
- Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
- Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
- King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
- Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.