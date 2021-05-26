Summer 2021: Outdoor family fun

Kenosha County’s parks are planning another busy season of summer activities.

“For years, I’ve said it should be our goal to wear out the grass in our parks,” said County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I love to see it when our parks are filled with people, enjoying activities or simply taking in the scenery.”

The summer’s major Kenosha County parks family activities include:

Kenosha County Bike Rodeo

Date: June 5

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: The starting point is in Petrifying Springs Park, in the Highway JR parking lot, followed by an organized bicycle ride on off-street trails to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.

Cost: Free

Ages: All ages are welcome.

Details: The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free event to promote bike safety and safety on trails for people of all ages. Highlights include an organized ride from Petrifying Springs Park to the Moose Lodge, along with safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food and the Kenosha Police Department’s annual bike auction.