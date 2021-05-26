Summer 2021: Outdoor markets offer fresh produce and other goods

What do outdoor markets offer to strolling shoppers?
Fresh produce.
Fresh air.
A fresh perspective.
"Fresh" is in season all summer long at farmers markets throughout the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva area.
Markets features items such as fresh vegetables and fruits, flowers and plants, local cheeses, breads, jams, honey and other treats.
You’ll also find an array arts and crafts items and enjoy live entertainment and ready-to-eat foods and beverages.
Markets in our area of southeastern Wisconsin include:
Lake Geneva area markets
LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL, 330 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 28. 262-745-9341
DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET at Tower Park, 117 Park Place in Delavan. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Sept. 16. 262-728-5095
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET, in Edgewater Park, East Geneva St. in Williams Bay. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10. 262-475-6333
GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET, 3252 County Road H in Lake Geneva. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 2. 262-215-6139
SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE in Veteran's Park, 100 W. Walworth St. in Downtown Elkhorn. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 4. 262-723-5788
Racine area markets
- FARMERS MARKET @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive in Racine. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call Gail Deno, market director, at 262-456-1003.
- HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET, Parking lot adjacent to Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 7 through Nov. 1. 262-583-1696.
- BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET, Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets in Burlington. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 21. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
- 7 MILE FAIR INDOOR/OUTDOOR MARKET, 2720 W. 7 Mile Road (Interstate 94 and 7 Mile Road) in Raymond. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday year-round. Admission is $2 for adults; $1 for senior citizens; free children 11 and younger with an adult. Free parking. Call 262-835-2177.
- GREAT LAKES FARMERS MARKET, Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse, 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays year-round. Free admission. Call 262-639-2040.
- CALEDONIA OUTDOOR MARKET, St. Monica's Senior Living parking lot, 3920 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia. 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 28. Call 262-583-1696.
- UNION GROVE PUBLIC MARKET, 4400 67th Drive (northeast parking lot) in Union Grove. 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 22 through Sept. 28. Go to uniongrovechamber.org or call 262-617-9922.
- OAK CREEK FARMERS MARKET, Drexel Town Square, 361 W. Town Square Way in Oak Creek. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 through Oct. 23. Call Dawn Carrillo, 262-202-3774.
Kenosha area markets
- KENOSHA HARBORMARKET, along Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets and at Place de Douai on Kenosha's lakefront. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. 262-914-1252.
- KENOSHA PUBLIC MARKET, 625 52nd St., between Sixth and Eighth avenues and 52nd and 54th streets (south and west of the Kenosha Municipal Building). 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays (8:30 a.m. for senior citizens) through Oct. 30. Go to kenoshapublicmarkets.com.
- TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET, 215 S. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes, hosted by Adcock Farm & Co. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26. adcockfarmandcompany@gmail.com
- WILMOT MOUNTAIN FLEA MARKET, Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St. in Wilmot. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10 (closed Aug. 15 and 22 for Kenosha County Fair). Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for senior citizens and children ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. 262-716-5716.