Summer 2021: Racine area events

May
- MAY 28-31: Burlington Jamboree: Burlington Festival Park, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington (off Milwaukee Avenue). 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun., noon-7 p.m. Mon. Free admission. Parking on grounds, $5. Carnival rides (wristbands available), carnival food and games, 5K/10K Walk Run, beer tent, music. No pets or carry-ins allowed.
- MAY 29: Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant, and proceeds north on 86th Street, west on Buckingham Drive, west on Broadway Drive, north on 97th Street, east on Hulda Drive and north on 95th Street. Ceremony follows at South Park, 95th Street and Hulda Drive.
June
- JUNE 3: Golf Outing and Cigar Dinner: Benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Shotgun start at 3 p.m. $100 for golf and dinner, $65 dinner only. Tickets at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Ticket sales end May 28.
- JUNE 5, AUG. 7: Outdoor Flea Market: School Days Antique Mall, 9500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. More than 70 outdoor vendors offering antiques, collectibles and rummage.
- JUNE 5: Loop Day: East Chestnut Street, Burlington (one-way street that leads to Downtown Burlington). 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Live music by Duke Otherwise, Jon Dawley and Reilly Rocks. Family games and activities.
- JUNE 6: Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Barbecued chicken by the Union Grove Lions Club, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indoor seating or drive-through carryouts (Gate 6). $10, $6 ages 12 and younger. Kiwanis Club raffle, Spinnin' Gold DJ. Car, Van and motorcycle show, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.), $10 to register a vehicle; free spectator admission.
- JUNE 7-AUG. 30: Monday Nights in the Village: Ten Club Park, Main and First streets, Waterford. 4-8 p.m. Mondays, June 7-Aug. 30. Enjoy Texas style barbecue, pizza and other cuisines. Beer tent, occasional local entertainment, giant size yard games, kids bouncy house.
- JUNE 8, JULY 13, AUG. 10: Haylofters Readers Theater: Wehmhoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Featuring The Haylofters in conjunction with Burlington Public Library. No experience necessary.
- JUNE 11: Explore Waterford Golf Tournament: Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive, Waterford. Shotgun start at noon. $70 or $250 for foursome. Includes meal and two drink tickets. Prizes and raffles. Register at explorewaterford.com/events.
- JUNE 12: Pancake Breakfast: Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. 8 a.m.-noon. $8, $4 ages 12 and younger. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee. Presented by EAA Chapter 838.
- JUNE 19: Lions Picnic in the Park: Waterford Town Park, Highway 164 and Jensen Road, Waterford. Details coming soon; check the Tichigan Lake Lions Club Facebook page for updates.
- JUNE 26: Tri-County Riders Poker Run: Ride begins and ends at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St., Union Grove. Registration, 8:30-10 a.m; kickstands up at 10 a.m. $20 single; $30 double. Best three hands payout; games at every stop. Proceeds benefit Love Inc. Christmas program.
- JUNE 26: Racine County Breakfast on the Farm: Breakfast in a Bag: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 7-10 a.m. $20 (good for one meal package that serves four people). Ticket sales end at 7 a.m. June 10. Go to https://ticketstripe.com/2021RacineBOTF.
July
- JULY 5: Independence Day Celebration: Racine's 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday on Main Street. Fireworks begin at dusk at North Beach.
- JULY 10: Celebrate Waterford: Historic Main Street, Waterford. 10 a.m. Free. Featuring Lynch 250 Chopper Trike Races, live music, food trucks, vendors, children's area, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- JULY 10-18: Salmon-A-Rama: For information, go to salmon-a-rama.com.
- JULY 8, 22: Movies in the Park: Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
- JULY 19: WHS Racine Campus Golf Outing: Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Registration is $1,000 for a foursome. Go to wihumane.org or call Ruadhan Ward, 414-431-6122.
- JULY 23-25: Roma Lodge Italian Festival: Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat., after 10:30 a.m. Mass until 1 p.m. Sun. $4 in advance, $5 at the gate. Italian food, sit-down dinners, vendor craft fair. Live music lineup: Friday, All the King's Men and Brass from the Past; Saturday, The Danny Miller Band and SuperFly.
- JULY 24-25: Pro Watercross National Tour: Lake Michigan near North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 9:30 a.m. Sat., 9:15 a.m. Sun. Free for spectators. Personal watercraft athletes compete at speeds of more than 85 mph. Pro show featuring freestyle jumps and stunts at 11 a.m. both days.
- JULY 28-AUG. 1: Racine County Fair: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. $10 ages 14 and older, $8 senior citizens, $7 ages 7 and younger. Free parking.
- JULY 30-31: Maxwell Street Days: Downtown Burlington & Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Crafters and vendors, community yard sales. Historical Society hosts an Ice Cream Social, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Log Cabin in Wehmhoff Square Park.
- JULY 31: Lighthouse Run: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 2-mile or 4-mile fun run; 4-mile or 10-mile competitive Runs. Awards. https://ymcaracine.org.
- JULY 31: Small Plates Big Hearts: Fundraiser benefiting BeLeaf Survivors/Sexual Assault Services. Sample diverse foods offered by eight local restaurants in Downtown Racine. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $50 each or $90 per couple (on sale until July 24). Go to beleafsurvivors.com/events or call Karen Fetherston, 262-664-3543.
August
- AUG. 1: Starving Artist Fair: DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). Free. All art priced under $300.
- AUG. 1: Job's Daughters Craft Fair: Racine Masonic Center grounds, 1012 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- AUG. 3: National Night Out: Annual community-wide event night that promotes community-law enforcement relationships and communication, heightens drug and crime prevention awareness, and demonstrates neighborhood unity and strength. Events, block parties, cookouts, carnivals and movie nights are held in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. NNO includes visits by McGruff the Crime Dog, law enforcement, first responders and the fire department. For more information, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.
- AUG. 5, 19: Movies in the Park: Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
- AUG. 8: Pork Chop Dinner Festival: St. Mary’s-Dover, 23209 Church Road, Dover. Food and entertainment. Contact church for more details closer to event date.
- AUG. 13-14: Tall Tales Music Festival: Downtown Burlington. Free music workshops and live entertainment. Go to talltalesfestival.com.
- AUG. 13-16: All Breed Dog Show: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show. Vendors with pet related items. Cudahy Kennel Club show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Greater Racine Kennel Club, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.-Mon.
- AUG. 19-22: Championship Sailboat Regatta: Hosted by Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., on Lake Michigan. Free for spectators.
- AUG. 19-22, 26-29: “Madagascar, Jr.”: Featuring The Haylofters. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. For times and tickets, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
- AUG. 21: Relay for Life of Union Grove: School Yard Park, 1365 State St., Union Grove. Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony and Closing Ceremony. To sign up or for more information, go to relayforlife.org/uniongrovewi.
- AUG. 28: Super Saturday & Kiwanis Street Dance: Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue Downtown Union Grove. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, children's games, face painting, tractor-pulled rides, entertainment, food and beverages. Kiwanis Street Dance, 3-11:30 p.m., featuring food, live music. Go to ugsupersaturday.com.
- AUG. 28: Mane Event: Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road, Caledonia. A mounted equine photo scavenger hunt and obstacle course. $45. Registration required. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/maneevent2021.
- AUG. 31: Relay for Life: Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Opening ceremony, 6 p.m. Relay teams take turns walking around a path. To register, go to relayforlife.org/racinewi or contact Maddie Petre, Maddie.petre@cancer.org, 608-515-5157. Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
September
- SEPT. 2: Movies in the Park: Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
- SEPT. 10-12: Fall Harvest Days: Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7, free children 12 and younger. Free parking. Raffle tractor is a 1952 John Deere MT Tractor. Tractors on display, vintage cars and trucks. Demonstrations of baling, threshing, sawmill, shingle mill and homemaking. Children’s activities, big tractor/equipment parade each day, crafts, flea market, farm toy display, food, Amish quilt raffle. Go to fallharvestdays.com.
- SEPT. 11: Swan's Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair: Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission.
- SEPT. 18: Party on the Pavement: Main and Sixth streets, Racine. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Street festival featuring live music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games and family-friendly activities.
- SEPT. 18: RCF Community Fun Fest: Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bounce house, petting zoo, carnival games, health screenings, visit from the Raymond Fire & Rescue Department, live music and entertainment, door prizes.