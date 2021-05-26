Summer 2021: Raise a glass to beer gardens!

SOMERS — Say "cheers" and grab a pretzel and a cold drink at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park. The venue officially kicks off its summer season on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31, after a series of "soft opening" weekends.
The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day Weekend. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at www.petsbiergarten.com.
Live music and other events this season include:
- Brewhaus Polka Kings: June 12
- Sipos & Young: May 29
- Jay Matthes: May 31
- Big Style Brass Band: June 5
- The Roundabouts: June 6
- Pups & Pints event benefiting Safe Harbor Humane Society: June 12
- Haley Klinkhammer: June 13
- The Brothers Quinn: June 19
- Alpine Blast: July 3
- Car show: Sept. 5
Also returning this summer: Wingo Wednesdays, with Bingo and chicken wings; Teams Trivia on Thursdays; "Stogies, Steins & Sinatra" on Tuesdays; yoga on Sundays; and the Biergarten Food Truck Series, June 24, July 15, Aug. 21 and Sept. 16.
The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.
What to know before you go: Cash only; no credit cards are accepted. (There is an ATM available.)
Every beer at the Biergarten is served in a glass Stein. Each glass is subject to a $5 deposit in addition to the price of the beverage. You will receive a plastic token for each deposit paid with each glass; you must keep the token until you return the glass. When you are finished with your glass you must return it with the accompanying plastic token. If the glass is not damaged in any way, you will receive your $5 back.
Patrons may bring their own glassware. No plastic cups or steins will be filled.
Patrons may bring their own food. However, no personal beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) will be permitted to enter the Biergarten.
Smoking/vaping is prohibited within 100 feet of the biergarten and all park buildings. (With the exception of Tuesday evenings for "Stogies, Steins & Sinatra Night.")
The park closes at 10 p.m. Last call at the beer garden is between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Plan accordingly; you must return all beer garden glassware to the Stein return window and be out of the park by 10 p.m.
Franksville Craft Beer Garden
FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which opened in 2018, is located within Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
As Racine County's first permanent Craft Beer Garden, the beer garden adds to the historic legacy of the park, which has been a community gathering place since some of the area's first settlers in 1832.
The FCBG serves a rotation of 16 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, along with cider and wine and soda, served in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard games, board games and music.
Events and activities throughout the summer include food trucks, live music, movie nights, fish fry nights, yoga classes and more.
For more information, go to www.franksvillebeergarden.com.
The beer garden is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays (live music 6 to 9 p.m.); 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays (live music 6 to 9 p.m.); and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Food Truck Night is 5 to 9 p.m. May 28.
Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol. Admission is free.
Waterford Beer Garden
From May 29 through Oct. 2, Racine Brewing Co. hosts a beer garden at Ten Club Park, Main and First streets in Waterford (along the Fox River).
The beer garden is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Craft beers and soda are served. On Saturdays, there will be music and a food truck.
Polka Night is June 26, with Pine Acres Popcorn food truck from noon to 7 p.m. and live music by the Tom Brusky Polka Band (5-8 p.m.). Bonus: Get $1 off beers on Polka Night if you're wearing Lederhosen or Dirndl.