Summer 2021: Raise a glass to beer gardens!

Every beer at the Biergarten is served in a glass Stein. Each glass is subject to a $5 deposit in addition to the price of the beverage. You will receive a plastic token for each deposit paid with each glass; you must keep the token until you return the glass. When you are finished with your glass you must return it with the accompanying plastic token. If the glass is not damaged in any way, you will receive your $5 back.

Patrons may bring their own glassware. No plastic cups or steins will be filled.

Patrons may bring their own food. However, no personal beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) will be permitted to enter the Biergarten.

Smoking/vaping is prohibited within 100 feet of the biergarten and all park buildings. (With the exception of Tuesday evenings for "Stogies, Steins & Sinatra Night.")

The park closes at 10 p.m. Last call at the beer garden is between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Plan accordingly; you must return all beer garden glassware to the Stein return window and be out of the park by 10 p.m.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which opened in 2018, is located within Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.