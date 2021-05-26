Summer 2021: Serb Fest is Sept. 4-5

RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., will host its annual church festival, Serb Fest, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5.

There will be live music both days into the evening. New this year will be raffle baskets and silent auction items to help generate additional funds for the restoration of the historic building.

The newly renovated church will be open for tours, and a Serbian Corner will feature items that are traditional in the Serbian culture including handmade doilies, traditional folklore dress, religious icons and flags.

Serbian food specialties to be offered will include cevapi (grilled Serbian sausages), sarma (pickled cabbage rolls with beef and pork), rotisserie pig, lamb and chicken, kupus (cabbage salad with oil and vinegar), pita (phyllo dough pastry filled with cheese or apples/cherries), krofne (homemade Serbian donuts) and Serbian cookies. The bar will offer imported Serbian beer, domestic beer, soda, and water. All orders can be made to eat in or carryout. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.

