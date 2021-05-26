Summer 2021: Summerfest shifts to September

The biggest news about Milwaukee's Summerfest this year?

That it's happening at all!

After being postponed from summer to fall in 2020 — and ultimately canceled — the Big Gig is back.

Just don't go looking for the crowds in June in Henry W. Maier Festival Park. This year's Summerfest is more of a post-summer festival, starting in September and running from Thursday-Saturday for three weeks.

Here's the scoop (so far):

What: Summerfest

Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee's Downtown lakefront. Cost: General admission tickets are on sale now. Pricing for Summerfest admission: The $100 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 3-Day Pass is $57; daily admission is $23 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for children (10 and younger). To buy tickets and to download the 2021 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.

Go to summerfest.com. Headliners include: Sept. 1 (Wednesday kickoff concert) Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer; Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott; Sept. 3: Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn; Sept. 4: TBA; Sept. 8 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Jonas Brothers, with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland; Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow; Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett; Sept. 11: TBA; Sept. 15 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Dave Matthews Band; Sept. 16: TBA; Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus; Sept. 18: Guns 'N Roses.

Justin Bieber and blink-182 are expected to be headliners as well, but dates remain pending. Other performers announced, with no dates of performances, include: Run the Jewels, Brett Eldredge, G-Eazy, Wilco, Diplo, Charlie Wilson, Pixies, ZZ Top, Rise Against, Fitz and the Tantrums, 311, Dirty Heads, Jake Owen, Bleachers, DJ Diesel, Black Pumas, Big Wild, Flo Rida, Quinn XCII, Lindsey Stirling, Goo Goo Dolls, Chris Janson, T-Pain, REO Speedwagon, El Gran Combo, Ludacris, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Greensky Bluegrass, The Struts, O.A.R., Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, Cam, Cold War Kids, Tank and the Bangas, Blanco Brown, Internet Money, Jai Wolf DJ Set, Scotty McCreery, Jesse McCartney, Styx, Iration, MISSIO, Candlebox, Phil Vassar, Poi Dog Pondering, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Future Islands, Drive-By Truckers, Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sugarhill Gang, The Psychedelic Furs Indigo Girls, Maddie & Tae, Blackberry Smoke, Jade Bird, Alexander 23, Queensrÿche, Night Ranger, Liz Phair, Better Than Ezra, Buckcherry, Ani DiFranco, Tower of Power, Sheila E., Tyler Farr, KennyHoopla, Galactic, Spencer Sutherland, Hinder, Dillon Carmichael, Dead Sara, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Kossiko, Filter, Living Colour, Fishbone, The Gufs, The Weather Station, Reyna Roberts, JD McPherson, Claud, Victoria Canal and Shinyribs.

