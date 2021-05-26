Summer 2021: Welcome to the new Lakeside Lounge at Kemper Center

KENOSHA — What's so great about summer in Wisconsin?
The season may be short, but new events pop up all the time, meaning the choices for entertainment are always expanding.
New this summer outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is the Thursday night "Lakeside Lounge."
Visitors are welcome to "enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center," said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center.
The Lakeside Lounge, she said, is another outdoor event at Kemper that takes advantage of the venue's lakefront location in Downtown Kenosha.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — June 10 and 24, July 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played "while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan," Lee said
Music will be provided by Guitars For Vets. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
Also new: Backyard Blast at Kemper
The Kemper Center is hosting a free backyard Independence Day 2021 celebration on July 4.
"This year, we are hosting a family fun event that will end with a spectacular City of Kenosha fireworks watch party in the soccer field between the Kemper Center and the Anderson Arts Center," Lee said.
"The city’s colorful fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30pm. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and camp out all day. Seating will be first come first served."
Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase starting at 11 a.m., and a live performance by Grooveline (playing soul, R&B and funk) will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.