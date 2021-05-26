Summer 2021: Welcome to the new Lakeside Lounge at Kemper Center

KENOSHA — What's so great about summer in Wisconsin?

The season may be short, but new events pop up all the time, meaning the choices for entertainment are always expanding.

New this summer outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is the Thursday night "Lakeside Lounge."

Visitors are welcome to "enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center," said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center.

The Lakeside Lounge, she said, is another outdoor event at Kemper that takes advantage of the venue's lakefront location in Downtown Kenosha.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — June 10 and 24, July 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played "while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan," Lee said

Music will be provided by Guitars For Vets. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.

Also new: Backyard Blast at Kemper

The Kemper Center is hosting a free backyard Independence Day 2021 celebration on July 4.