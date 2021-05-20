Summer 2021: Welcome to your Summer Fun Guide

Welcome back, summer.

After a year of canceled events and closed doors, the summer fun season has come roaring back.

Here's your guide to finding everything from outdoor beer gardens to full-scale concerts and even friendly ostriches.

Your 2021 Summer Fun Guide will take you from now through September, highlighting everything we love about this time of year in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva region.

We hope you'll find plenty of fun options to keep you busy for the next four months and, if we've missed something, please contact us. Until then, get out there and get busy!

Lake Geneva Regional News

"Lake Geneva is always a popular destination every day of the week, with swimming and boating at the Riviera and the Geneva Lake Shore Path," said Steve Targo, the special sections coordinator for the Lake Geneva Regional News.

"There is also a long list of summer events going on in Walworth County, with the highlights being Elkhorn’s Ribfest in July, Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest in August and the Walworth County Fair in September."