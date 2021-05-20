Summer 2021: Welcome to your Summer Fun Guide

Welcome back, summer.
After a year of canceled events and closed doors, the summer fun season has come roaring back.
Here's your guide to finding everything from outdoor beer gardens to full-scale concerts and even friendly ostriches.
Your 2021 Summer Fun Guide will take you from now through September, highlighting everything we love about this time of year in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva region.
We hope you'll find plenty of fun options to keep you busy for the next four months and, if we've missed something, please contact us. Until then, get out there and get busy!
Lake Geneva Regional News
"Lake Geneva is always a popular destination every day of the week, with swimming and boating at the Riviera and the Geneva Lake Shore Path," said Steve Targo, the special sections coordinator for the Lake Geneva Regional News.
"There is also a long list of summer events going on in Walworth County, with the highlights being Elkhorn’s Ribfest in July, Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest in August and the Walworth County Fair in September."
Targo added, "The calendar is filled with numerous events throughout Lake Geneva and the surrounding area — unlike last year, when summer fun was nearly ground to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Racine Journal Times
"Welcome to the 2021 Summer Guide," said Loreen I. Mohr, the Journal Times' community coordinator.
Mohr compiled the extensive calendar of events for the Racine area (see pages 43-45) as well as writing about all sorts of popular summer events.
"Whether you like the beach, festivals, live music, parades or art, Racine County has something to offer everyone this summer," Mohr said. "This year's public art project will be bistro tables and chairs. There are events at North Beach, and many concerts and festivals to choose from in and around Racine County. It is recommended to verify an event before heading out the door; things happen. Keep this section handy and get out and enjoy your summer!"
Note: Events are subject to change. In Racine, check the Out & About sections in Thursday issues of The Journal Times, and the online calendar of events at journaltimes.com/events, for the most up-to-date information.
Kenosha News
"The extensive list of events in the Kenosha area — from outdoor concerts to the Civic Veterans Parade and the Bristol Renaissance Faire — proves you can't keep summer bottled up forever. It's just too fleeting and too precious in Wisconsin," said Elizabeth Snyder, who writes about entertainment for the Kenosha News.
"We're so happy summer is back, we might just jump into Lake Michigan ... but probably not until at least mid-August, when the water temperature finally rises about 'bone chilling.' Until then, we plan on squeezing every bit of summer fun into our schedule as humanly possible.
"We hope this section will be your guide as you plot out your own summer adventures."
