Summer 2021: What's inside your Summer Fun Guide

Inside this section:
A Fair Summer: In 2021, county fairs and the Wisconsin State Fair are back .... Pages 4-6
Burlington Jamboree: The summer season kicks off with this new festival on Memorial Day Weekend .... Page 7
Sounds of Kenosha County: Where to find free outdoor music in the Kenosha area .... Pages 8-11
Sounds of Racine County: Where to find outdoor music in the Racine area .... Pages 12-15
All wet: Summer fun on the water .... Pages 16-17
Lake Geneva beaches and boat tours .... Page 18
Raise a glass to outdoor beer gardens .... Page 19
Area art fairs offer variety of one-of-a-kind works .... Pages 20-21
Family fun in area parks .... Page 22
Have a wild time at the Racine Zoo .... Page 23
Independence Day celebrations in the Racine area .... Page 26
Independence Day celebrations in the Lake Geneva area .... Page 27
Independence Day celebrations in the Kenosha area .... Pages 28-29
Celebrate Waterford festival .... Page 29
Hit the streets at these summer car shows .... Pages 30-31
Events switch to drive-through format for 2021 .... Page 31
Your guide to outdoor markets .... Page 32
Taking a walk through history with these guided tours .... Page 33
Vintage streetcars, railroad cars offer transportation with a side of nostalgia .... Page 34
Country Thunder music festival rolls again for 2021 .... Page 36
Rainy day fun: Indoor art exhibits .... Page 37
Jousting (and turkey legs!) are back at the Bristol Renaissance Faire .... Page 38
Briefly in Racine: Area events from the Lighthouse Run to Serb Fest .... Page 39
Meet some exotic locals at Safari Lake Geneva .... Page 40
Summerfest shifts to September .... Page 41
Calendar of Events: Racine area .... Pages 43-45
Calendar of Events: Kenosha area .... Pages 46-47
Cover: Designed by Graphic Artist Dan Talsky.
Note: The Summer Fun Guide is a publication of the Wisconn Valley Media Group.