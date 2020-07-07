Supreme Court to rule Thursday in major separation of powers case

The Supreme Court is set to issue a long-awaited ruling on Thursday in a major case that will determine how far Republicans can go in limiting the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The case is the second major lawsuit the court is set to rule on that challenges laws Republicans passed in December 2018 curbing some powers of Evers and Kaul. Republicans passed the laws after losing full control of state government in the November 2018 election, but before Democrats took office.

Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP Legislature in case challenging lame-duck laws

The laws have survived another major legal challenge brought to the state Supreme Court by the League of Women Voters and others. The group argued the laws were unconstitutional because of the procedure Republicans used to call the Legislature back into session to pass them.

The case the Supreme Court is set to rule on Thursday was brought by the Service Employees International Union and others and challenges the laws using a different approach by contending they violate the state Constitution's separation of powers doctrine. The court heard oral arguments in the case in October.