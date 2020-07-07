Supreme Court to rule Thursday in major separation of powers case

The Supreme Court is set to issue a long-awaited ruling on Thursday in a major case that will determine how far Republicans can go in limiting the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The case is the second major lawsuit the court is set to rule on that challenges laws Republicans passed in December 2018 curbing some powers of Evers and Kaul. Republicans passed the laws after losing full control of state government in the November 2018 election, but before Democrats took office.
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP Legislature in case challenging lame-duck laws
The laws have survived another major legal challenge brought to the state Supreme Court by the League of Women Voters and others. The group argued the laws were unconstitutional because of the procedure Republicans used to call the Legislature back into session to pass them.
The case the Supreme Court is set to rule on Thursday was brought by the Service Employees International Union and others and challenges the laws using a different approach by contending they violate the state Constitution's separation of powers doctrine. The court heard oral arguments in the case in October.
The laws Republicans passed in their so-called "lame-duck" session in 2018 require Kaul to get permission from a GOP-controlled legislative committee to settle lawsuits, and they guarantee the Legislature can intervene in many cases using its own attorneys rather than those from the State Department of Justice.
Wisconsin Supreme Court order puts most lame-duck laws back into effect
Another part of the 2018 lame-duck laws changed the makeup of Wisconsin’s economic development agency, giving lawmakers greater control of its governing board and suspending the governor’s authority to appoint the agency’s CEO until September of 2019, after which Evers appointed Missy Hughes following former CEO Mark Hogan's retirement.
During the December 2018 session, Republicans had also confirmed dozens of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's political appointees. Evers rescinded 15 of those appointees after a lower court told him he could essentially fire them, but the state Supreme Court later restored the appointees to their posts.
If the court condones what some legal scholars called the Legislature’s “constitutional hardball,” it would place Wisconsin in a league of its own in how it regards both the powers of the attorney general and the state constitution’s separation of powers doctrine. A ruling favoring Republican lawmakers could signal the court doesn't plan to patrol political power plays.
Attorneys hired by the state Legislature, however, argue the separation of powers doctrine in Wisconsin’s constitution is more flexible than many other states.
In court documents, the Legislature’s attorney, Misha Tseytlin, cited a previous case describing the Wisconsin Constitution as “requiring shared and merged powers of the branches of government rather than an absolute, rigid and segregated political design.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs have argued the Legislature’s veto authority over Kaul amounts to a substantial burden on his ability to faithfully execute the law.
Kaul demonstrated that when he said several cases with pressing deadlines that could award the state millions of dollars were essentially on hold due to a dispute with the Legislature’s appointed oversight committee.
Kaul is required to seek the committee’s approval to reach settlement agreements in certain cases, but Kaul and the committee have failed to agree on a confidential procedure for how to do so over a year and a half since the laws were passed.
Republicans have argued the laws they passed give them a seat at the table in legal decisions that can have vast political and policy implications.
Some experts say the public should be concerned about the Legislature turning the attorney general’s office into a means for one political party to go after enemies or shape policy through selective application of the law, but others downplay those concerns and say corruption is always a risk.
