Surveillance video points to suspect in bar robbery

A 40-year-old Kenosha man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stole a rifle on display at a bar where he was employed.
Ryan M. Stockton made his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Stockton, who faces felony charges of burglary and theft, had a $2,500 cash bond set by Court Commissioner Loren Keating.
The burglary charge carries a maximum possible fine of $50,000 and 15 years in prison, while the theft charge carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.
Stockton is due back in court July 6, for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, the owner of Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub, 6611 120th Ave., Kenosha, told police that a Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle had been stolen sometime between June 24 at 10:30 when the bar closed and the next day. The rifle is valued at $800.
Stockton had previously been rehired as a bartender, the complaint states, but failed to show up for his shift June 22. The owner reviewed video surveillance from the night of June 24 and observed a white male enter the bar at about 3:35 a.m. on June 25.
The owner said the male was wearing a dark shirt, tan shorts and a ski mask that partially covered his face. Along with the rifle, the owner said $295 from a rifle raffle the bar was sponsoring and a bottle of Fireball whiskey also were missing.
When police spoke to the owner, he said he was 100% certain the defendant had stolen the items.
The owner said he recognized the mannerisms of the man in the video, stated the male fit the physical description, wears similar clothing, and that Stockton would know how to gain access to the bar without breaking in. He also saw a portion of the defendant’s face in the video.
Police executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence June 26, and in the dining room found the rifle, a Ruger 10-22 pistol that also belonged to the bar owner and an empty bottle of Fireball.