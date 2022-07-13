Suspect arrested on felony charges in January gunfire at Pleasant Prairie mobile home park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A Zion, Ill.- man is in custody and expected to face felony charges stemming from gunfire that caused damage at a mobile home park in the village in January.
Police on Wednesday recommended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm against Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, according to a village news release. Williams is currently in the McHenry County (Ill.) Jail. Police said the weapon allegedly used in the incident was recovered.
ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL - STAPLES
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Capt. Horace Staples briefs the press during the multi-agency active shooter training drill Sunday, June 12, 2022. The simulation was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday, June 12, 2022. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Paramedics attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an “active shooter” simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday. The training drill was coordinated by Kenosha County Emergency Management.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Rescue response teams attend to actors from the Bristol Renaissance Faire playing injured individuals in an "active shooter" simulation held at the grounds during the emergency preparedness full-scale exercise Sunday.
Active shooter drill at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds June 12, 2022
The gunfire erupted at 9:58 p.m., Jan. 20 in the 1800 block of 104th Street at Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, according to police. During an investigation at the scene, officers located a home and a vehicle that was not occupied and both had been struck by gunfire. An occupant in the home was not injured.
Earlier this year, the mobile home owner, Frank Cristiano, 47, was also arrested and is in custody at the Kenosha County Jail on six counts of felony possession of firearms and 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Cristiano's plea hearing is scheduled for July 20. Four additional firearms were also recovered in the investigation of Cristiano, according to police.
Police credit witnesses and residents, with home video surveillance cameras, for helping to identify Williams. Both provided police with the evidence of the gunshots that were fired from a vehicle that fled the area after shooting that eventually led to the identification and arrest of Williams.
Authorities encourage village residents to continue to report suspicious activity, enabling prompt investigation of such crimes. Also aiding in the investigation were the Illinois police departments of Zion, Gurnee and Crystal Lake.
“PPPD is glad to report these significant arrests and the multiple guns removed from the hands of criminals. This investigation shows how seriously Pleasant Prairie Police take gun violence in the community,” according to the release.
