Suspected impaired driver downs wire, strikes parked car

A driver suspected to be under the influence of narcotics was taken into custody after crossing the center line at the intersection of 56th Street and 22nd Avenue and striking a pole around 3 p.m. Wednesday according to Kenosha Police Department officials.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said live wires were briefly downed and the suspect’s vehicle collided with a parked car.

Nosalik said the incident could have been far worse, but no serious injuries were reported.

“There was a lot of luck involved that no one got seriously injured,” Nosalik said.