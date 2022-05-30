Swiatek keeps on rolling

Iga Swiatek's 20-set winning streak ended. Doesn't matter, because her run of consecutive match victories is now up to 32.

The No. 1-ranked Swiatek shook off an uncharacteristically problematic stretch and came back to beat 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-2 Monday in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, took leads of 3-0 and 5-2 in the first set but couldn't close it out, wasting five set points in all. In the tiebreaker, Swiatek claimed five consecutive points to lead 5-2 — and the 74th-ranked Zheng responded by reeling off the next five points.

That was the first set ceded by Swiatek since April 23.

Zheng's movement was not as good at the start of the second set and she took a medical timeout to have her upper right leg taped while down 3-0. Swiatek grabbed eight straight games to own the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the third and would not let the lead slip away.

When it ended, she screamed “Come on!” and shook her right fist.

Swiatek has not lost a match since February, earning five consecutive titles. No woman has produced more wins in a row since Serena Williams had a 34-match streak end in 2013.

Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent will be 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Soccer

The fast-tracked purchase of English soccer club Chelsea for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest price ever paid for a sports team — was completed Monday by a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.

The government said the proceeds of the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

“We are honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” said Boehly, who attended some of the team's games in recent weeks. “We’re all in — 100% — every minute of every match.”

Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March. The Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium was one of around 250 initial proposed buyers, the club said, and that was narrowed down to 12 credible bids and then a shortlist of three final bidders.

Basketball

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN.

The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2's alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a journalism degree and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0