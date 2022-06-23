Taylor, Adames homer, lead Brewers past Cards 6-4 for split

MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Thursday to split a four-game series with their NL Central rivals.

Taylor's drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead and snapped a streak of 46⅓ innings without allowing a homer by the Cardinals right-hander.

Adames took Hudson deep leading off the fifth to make it 5-3.

The Brewers, who have won five of seven, moved back into a first-place tie with the Cardinals atop the division. St. Louis has lost five of its last eight.

Jason Alexander (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits, working into the sixth inning while making his fifth start for a Brewers rotation that's been plagued by injuries.

Josh Hader breezed through the ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled in a run for St. Louis and came around to score on Alexander's throwing error to make it 2-0 in the first inning. Alexander then allowed another double to Nolan Arenado and hit Brendan Donovan with a pitch before inducing an inning-ending double play from Juan Yepez.

Lars Nootbaar led off the fifth with a homer for the Cardinals. St. Louis again got within one run on Yepez's sacrifice fly in the sixth, but Milwaukee responded with Jace Peterson's sac fly in the eighth.

Hudson allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Trainer's room

The Cardinals are hoping OF Tyler O'Neill's time on the injured list will be short after an MRI revealed his strained right hamstring wasn't as serious as first thought. O'Neill, who also missed three weeks because of a shoulder injury earlier this season, was placed on the IL after suffering the injury running out a double last Sunday in Boston.

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff was scheduled to make a minor-league rehab start Thursday night at Class A Wisconsin. Woodruff was placed on the IL on May 30 with a right ankle sprain and has also battled Raynaud's syndrome in his right hand. Infielder Mike Brosseau (right ankle) and right-handed reliever Trevor Gott (right groin) are also rehabbing with Wisconsin.

Up next

The Cardinals return home, where RHP Andre Pallante (2-2, 1.69 ERA) will take the mound Friday to open a three-game series against RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.43) and the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers continue their weeklong home stand Friday night with the first of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. RHP Adrian Houser (4-7, 4.24) gets the nod for Milwaukee while RHP Alek Manoah (8-2, 2.00) is scheduled to start for Toronto.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0