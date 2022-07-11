Teaching students life skills through theater

Thirty-eight students entering first grade through ninth grade from the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” with the Kenosha Youth Performing Arts Center (KYPAC) at Mahone Middle School on July 22-23.

This year’s KYPAC summer program is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so the performance is a “welcome back,” performing arts and theater teacher Thomas Weissgerber said. Weissgerber chose “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” as the play because it is “a little more ambiguous” and “open” in terms of characters and casting, allowing students to have the opportunities to play different roles, he said.

“I wanted to do something … where we could put as many kids as we want on it,” Weissgerber said. “We can interchange them, we can give kids many different opportunities … I wanted this to be pretty open.”

This has been Weissgerber’s first year with KUSD, but he has taught theater since 1999; he also does theater professionally in Milwaukee. Weissgerber said he has loved working with KUSD so far because the arts are important in the Kenosha community.

Weissgerber said they are rebuilding the KYPAC program after three years away due to the pandemic. KYPAC and KUSD’s performing arts and theater programs are important because they provide alternative outlets and learning opportunities for kids who aren’t interested in activities like sports, he said.

“The idea is to let these kids that are in middle school and elementary school learn what it's like to put on a show. So basically, I teach life skills through theater,” Weissgerber said. “We're trying to get them training because the high schools have some really great programs, and we want to build them so when they get to high school, they're ready and they know what it's like to put on a high quality show.”

As a new member of KUSD, Weissgerber said he is excited to show Kenosha his skills and background in theater to help teach students life skills through theater arts.

“Let’s keep theater alive,” Weissgerber said. “It’s amazing how Kenosha already supports the arts. Let’s keep Kenosha and the outlying areas getting kids involved in theater arts.”

Performances will be at Mahone Middle School on Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 and 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the performances on will be available for purchase online. Tickets will not be sold at the door.