Televised romance for Valentine's Day

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, I wish you a holiday filled with warmth and affection.

And, because it's freezing outside, you might be huddling in the warm glow of your television.

A quick confession: We are one of the few households in America that does not have a subscription to Netflix ... or a family member/friend willing to add us to their membership.

We do our TV watching the old-fashioned way: With a Spectrum cable package that includes the Hallmark Channel but not Turner Classic Movies. Go figure!

If you, too, can't scroll through thousands of streaming offerings on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and whatever else is out there, here's your basic cable guide to romantic Valentine's viewing options:

Buys the cards, watch the movies: The Hallmark Channel, which airs sappy movies all year, has three Valentine's-themed films: "Playing Cupid" (2021, at 6 p.m.), "Valentine's Again" (2017, 8 p.m.) and "Very, Very Valentine" (2018, 9:53 p.m.). Because this is Hallmark, you're guaranteed a happy ending, a chaste kiss at the end and endless shots of the most gorgeous real estate seen outside of HGTV.

Sing for your supper: Over on CMT, it's a musical Valentine's Day with "Mamma Mia!" at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and "Grease" at 1:30 and 9 p.m. Also on tap: The rarely seen "Grease" sequel, "Grease 2," the 1982 movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer in her first major role (at 4 and 11:30 p.m.).

Whoopi, it's Valentine's Day! On Lifetime, you can spend a few hours with Whoopi Goldberg and a whole lot of singing nuns in "Sister Act" (3 p.m.) and "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (5 p.m.). Stick around for the raunchy fun of "Bridesmaids" (7 p.m.) and "Bad Teacher" (10 p.m.).

Whoopi, again: Goldberg also stars in the 1990 romance "Ghost," along with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore's haircut. It airs at noon and 3 p.m. on MTV.

A natural: Someone had to show the 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day" today, right? The E! channel is showing Garry Marshall's film, which features an all-star cast in a series of interlocking stories. Look for Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey, Héctor Elizondo, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts. They even found a role for singer Taylor Swift, making her film debut. At noon and 2:45, 5:30 and 8:15 p.m.

We love you, Bill Murray: On AMC, catch a Bill Murray film fest with "Groundhog Day" (2:30 p.m.), "Caddyshack" (5 p.m.), "Ghostbusters" (7 p.m.) and "Ghostbusters II" (9:30 p.m.) What, no "Rushmore"?

