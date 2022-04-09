Tempers flare in Martinsville

Brandon Jones overtook Ty Gibbs on the last lap of a two-lap sprint to the finish and won at Martinsville Speedway on Friday night for his fifth career victory, and one that set off a brawl on pit road when it was over.

On the final restart, which followed a number of cautions, Gibbs opted to start on the inside lane, and had to outrun Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, also on the inside while running second. Jones got inside him several times, then finally grabbed the top spot while Gibbs got caught up in a mess.

“What a day,” Jones said after climbing from his car. “I can’t say that we could have played it out any better. ... I had older tires than all those guys at the end.”

When it was over, Gibbs and longtime rival Sam Mayer, both of whom were racing for a $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus, came to blows on pit road. Gibbs was wearing his helmet, while Mayer was not, and when Mayer pushed him, Gibbs threw a punch and they came together in a melee as others tried to break it up.

“I tried to talk to him and he got all in my face and at that point, we’ve got to start fighting,” Gibbs said. “We got put in a bad position there. The only thing I’m mad about is (Mayer) didn’t have anything. He wasn’t going to get past (third-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger) and I just got hit in the left rear.”

But, Gibbs acknowledged, a week ago at Richmond Raceway, it was he who had to apologize to teammate John Hunter Nemechek for nudging him on the final lap to claim the victory, his series-best third through seven races.

Instead of a fourth win Friday night, he finished eighth.

Mayer admitted that once he was pushed up the track and out of contention for the win, he focused on winning the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus.

“I had the $100,000 in my sights and I was going to do what I had to do to try to get that. Yeah, I put the bumper to him,” he said, describing the move as a “clean bump and run.” He said Gibbs, who was also eligible for the bonus, “just snapped,” but that they talked afterward and “we’ll be good going forward.”

NASCAR

Chase Elliott won the pole Friday for the Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney’s string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th.

Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night.

Many drivers have noted that with the new car, each week presents a whole new set of set-up challenges, but Elliott said his Hendrick Motorsports team didn’t have this experience. Teams get just a short window to run practice laps and make adjustments to their cars, but Elliott said his car felt familiar.

“I think the overall feel here is pretty similar to what we did in the past,” he said. “It seems like (at) the shorter tracks, the cars are have a pretty similar sensation to what the last generation car had.”

NASCAR is in Week 2 of a three-week run at tracks shorter than a mile. It will finish the spree at Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt on Easter Sunday.

Limited practice time is how drivers in the top series got their starts.

“I’ve said this a lot, but at short tracks across the country, guys have five laps of hot laps. So, you know, we’re supposed to be at the top level of our sport here. So why do we need to practice for three hours a weekend?” he asked.

“So I think it’s cool. I like it.”

IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson pulled one glove over the carbon fiber splint built specifically for his broken right hand. A piece of tape around two fingers outside of the glove was to prevent him from using his pinky — the digit closest to the fracture — as he drove his car around the downtown streets of Long Beach.

But what was supposed to be a Saturday morning test to determine Johnson’s fitness a day after he was injured ended in another crash, another trip to the medical center and another set of X-rays.

“I had no pain on track, I felt great, just trying to go too fast into Turn 1 and locked the tires and got wide,” Johnson said outside the medical center. “I’m more disappointed in myself making the mistake and tearing up the car again. But from an injury standpoint, I feel really good.”

Johnson said he’s good to go for Sunday at Long Beach, the IndyCar stop considered his home race. He grew up two hours away in El Cajon, so Long Beach was an annual childhood family trip, and Johnson rented a suite for 40 friends to watch him make his second career IndyCar start at Long Beach.

It’s been a whirlwind weekend, though, for Johnson. He arrived in Long Beach coming off an IndyCar career-best sixth-place finish in his oval debut at Texas Motor Speedway — a performance that suddenly vaulted the seven-time NASCAR champion into the Indianapolis 500 contender conversation.

Johnson himself was among those hyped for his Indy 500 debut in Friday morning comments; hours later, he crashed into a tire barrier and broke his hand. The injury was apparent immediately as Johnson’s in-car camera showed him shaking his right hand.

It had appeared that Johnson did not remove his hands from the steering wheel, a common practice in open wheel racing to protect the driver from the force of the impact. NASCAR drivers do not typically remove their hands from the steering wheel in a crash.

But Johnson clarified Saturday he did remove his hands from the steering wheel but did not pull them back far enough to avoid injury.

“I let go, I didn’t get them far enough out of the way,” Johnson said. “But I let go and then with the impact, I guess my hands moved into the pathway of the wheel spinning and the bottom of the wheel caught it.”

Formula One

A Ferrari versus Red Bull battle is shaping up as the likely scenario on Sunday at the first Australian Grand Prix since the pandemic began in 2020.

Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first pole position at the revamped Albert Park circuit since 2007 with a decisive final lap of 1 minute, 17.868 seconds in Melbourne on Saturday.

But running close behind were the Red Bulls of world champion Max Verstappen, who qualified .286 seconds behind, and Sergio Perez, who posted the third quickest time.

Leclerc and Verstappen have shared the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and will now start alongside each other on the front row.

Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz qualified ninth, said he had never felt entirely comfortable on the circuit in previous visits.

This continued through practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. But in front of a record Saturday crowd of 123,247, he gambled by asking his Ferrari for more in what was a dashing last lap as he took his second pole position of the season and the 11th of his career.

“It was a good lap. This time I took quite a big risk, especially on Turn 6, which was quite tricky,” Leclerc said. “I am very happy with the lap, especially on a track like this where I have always struggled in the past, and also through practices, even though we were competitive.”

However, neither Leclerc nor Verstappen expressed great confidence after qualifying, with the Ferrari driver predicting a tight race.

“I think we are very close with Red Bull. It is going to be close tomorrow,” Leclerc said.

