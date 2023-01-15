Terry and Sandy Honey of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Terry and Sandy Honey of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 13. They plan to celebrate the event with a Vegas trip in March, and a party with family and friends in May.

Terry Honey met Sandy Meyer while Terry was working at Pizza Tech on the south side of Kenosha. Sandy’s best friend, Cindy (they are still best friends), lived down the street from Pizza Tech and they always walked there.

Terry and Sandy were married on Jan. 13, 1973, which is Terry’s birthday, at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. When her dad walked Sandy down the aisle, he said, “Happy Birthday Terry, here’s your present.”

Except for living in Colorado for a year after they were married for Terry to finish his service in the U.S. Army, they have lived in Kenosha all their lives. Terry is a decorated veteran, having served in Vietnam. The couple were married five months after he returned from Vietnam!

They have three children: Nichole Honey, of Racine; Chris (Andrea) Honey, of Kenosha; and Adam Honey of West Allis. They have two grandchildren.

Terry was self employed in the transportation industry retiring in 2010. Sandy worked at Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, retiring in 2012.

Terry loves playing poker. Sandy enjoys her daily walk with their dog. They both enjoy watching their granddaughters. They also enjoy going to the movies and traveling.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love, patience, faith and dedication to each other.