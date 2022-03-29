The Birthing Inn at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital

A welcoming, spacious, family-oriented place for labor and delivery:

• Modern and comfortable rooms

• Dedicated C-section suites

• 24-hour on-site access to newborn specialists

“The Birthing Inn suites are more luxurious than any I’ve ever seen. Everything for a mother’s great experience - labor, delivery, post-partum and recovery - all come together in the same place.”

Diana Saitis, MD

“My patients tell me their delivery here is so much nicer than what they experienced somewhere else.”

Shahid Atcha, MD

“The Birthing Inn is amazing. It doesn’t feel like a hospital. The rooms have a warm and soothing feeling. You’re in a place where you know they care - not only about you as a patient, but about your family, too.”

Patient

