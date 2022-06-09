The Inspiration Event Space Prepares for Their Grand Re-Opening

When LaShanda Carr acquired the site that is now known as The Inspiration Event Space, located at 2314 63rd St, she had never imagined that she would be running a venue – Now, she is welcoming in her third year in the space with a grand re-opening ceremony this Saturday, June 9th.

“I never thought I would own an event space, it really just happened,” Shared LaShanda Carr, who is the sole owner of The Inspiration Event space and a Kenosha native. “I went into this looking for a place to run a child development center, but this space wasn’t adequate for that. So, I pushed myself to think of another way to use the space.”

LaShanda has worked tirelessly to transform the space from a typical storefront into a place where the community can network and celebrate. “My first grand opening was really small and intimate” Shared Lashanda about her original soft grand opening in November of 2019. “Now, I feel like all of the work I’ve put into this space is worthy of a re-grand opening.”

The grand re-opening of The Inspiration Event Space is set to begin at 3 p.m. on June 9th, with the ribbon cutting to take place at 3:30. Attendees are welcomed to tour the space and will be given raffle tickets for gift bags and tickets to upcoming events. Ice cream and face painting will be provided for children, while a local caterer will be providing additional refreshments. There will also be surprise entertainment.

While the space is available to rent for private events, Carr also hosts her own events in the space which are open to the public. “I think I’ve gotten to where I am by asking myself, how can I be a resource to my community?” said Carr. In the past, Carr has hosted many ladies nights, paint and sips, “trap bingo”, and even self defense seminars in the space.

For more information on how to rent out The Inspiration Event Space or to purchase tickets for upcoming community events being held in the space, go to The Inspiration Event Space on Facebook, Instagram, or Eventbrite.

“When you come in here, you’re going to have an experience. It’s going to look good, smell good, feel good, and you’re going to have fun. You’re going to remember that you came to the inspiration space.”

