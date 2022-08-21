The Jacob Blake shooting and its aftermath: A timeline of events

Aug. 23, 2020: Jacob Blake is shot seven times by a Kenosha Police officer shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of 40th Street. Police were called to the location for a domestic incident. Several witnesses at the scene said Blake was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two women. Blake’s shooting — as he attempts to get into a parked vehicle, with his three young children inside — is captured on video by a bystander and seen around the world, sparking protests and rioting here. Blake is transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Aug. 23-24, 2020: Protests erupt late Sunday and early Monday, moving into Downtown, with some protests turning destructive and violent. During the chaos, people are breaking windows, setting fires and looting businesses.

August 23 garbage truck on fire Garbage trucks were set ablaze in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse late on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Aug. 24, 2020: In the pre-dawn hours Monday, Gov. Tony Evers activates the National Guard.

Aug. 24, 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden puts out a statement on Facebook, calling for “an immediate, full and transparent investigation” and saying “These shots pierce the soul of our nation.”

Aug. 24, 2020: A noon rally, followed by a peaceful march to Downtown Kenosha, draws members of the media from all over the world to the spot where Jacob Blake was shot, on 28th Avenue and 40th Street. As the protesters march to the Kenosha County Courthouse, chants of “No justice, no peace” ring out.

Monday protest Supporters gather during a press briefing Monday afternoon, Aug. 24 2020, at the scene of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake the nig…

Aug. 24, 2020: Local officials put out a plea for protesters to remain peaceful. A chaotic scene erupts outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building when Mayor John Antaramian tries to address the crowd via megaphone. Unable to be heard in the crowd, the mayor moves his press conference inside the building.

Mayor Antaramian tries to speak to the crowd Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian talks to protesters outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building on Monday afternoon after the crowd was de…

Aug. 24, 2020: Monday night, rioters set fires Downtown and Uptown, burning vehicles and businesses, including the historic Danish Brotherhood Lodge, 2206 63rd St. More than 30 businesses are damaged.

Danish Brotherhood fire The Danish Brotherhood Lodge at 2206 63rd St. explodes while on fire, shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2020, during the civil unrest in the …

Aug. 24, 2020: Jacob Blake’s father says his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Aug. 25-26, 2020: A third straight night of protests and civil unrest erupted throughout Civic Center Park, centered around the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING Demonstrators stand in front of a line of police at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Aug. 25, 2020: In the early hours, two men (Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum) are shot and killed and a third (Gaige Grosskreutz) wounded during the chaos on the streets. The shooting, at a used car lot on the corner of Sheridan Road and 63rd Street, is captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Joseph Rosenbaum- TUESDAY, Aug. 25, 2020 Joseph Rosenbaum, left, clashes with an anti-protest group at a gas station on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Rosenbaum would be killed that night.

Aug. 26-27, 2020: 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., resident Kyle Rittenhouse is arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Kenosha shootings.

Aug. 26, 2020: The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday afternoon identified the Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake as Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the department for seven years. According to the statement, Sheskey fired his gun seven times. None of the other officers involved fired weapons.

Aug. 27, 2020: The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition holds a press conference in Kenosha, with local officials, to talk about the shooting and the protests.

JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the scene were two men were killed amidst the protests …

Aug. 27, 2020: Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes visit Kenosha, talking with with community and business leaders who “have faced a lot of trauma.” That night, protests continue but are peaceful.

Gov. Press Conference Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, center, speaks during a press conference at the Public Safety Building in Kenosha on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. At left…

Aug. 27, 2020: Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee visits Kenosha and St. Mark the Evangelist Parish to pray for peace in the city.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki visits Kenosha Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee visited St. Mark the Evangelist Parish on Aug. 27, 2020, to pray for peace in the city.

Aug. 28, 2020: The Wisconsin Department of Justice releases the names of the two additional officers at the scene when Jacob Blake was shot: Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. They did not fire their weapons.

Aug. 28, 2020: The Kenosha police union issues a statement saying Jacob Blake “forcefully fought” before he was shot.

Aug. 30, 2020: A rally to back law enforcement authorities and public safety officers draws about 100 people to Civic Center Park, the site of weeklong protests about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

rally to back law enforcement authorities and public safety officers Peter Bora, left center, chats with two men with the familiar flags during a rally backing law enforcement held Aug. 30, 2020, at Civic Center Park.

Aug. 31, 2020: Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian requests $30 million from the state to rebuild businesses, as the Downtown and Uptown areas remain boarded up against further damage and looting.

UPTOWN AFTER RIOT Rescue workers continued to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Aug. 25, 2020.

UPTOWN AFTER RIOT Business owners clean up the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Sept. 1, 2020: President Donald Trump visits Kenosha, meeting with law enforcement and officials and surveying some of the damage from the recent protests.

Trump in Kenosha President Donald Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police offic…

Sept. 1, 2020: On the day that President Donald Trump visits Kenosha with a focus on “law and order,” the family of Jacob Blake and supporters in the community gather together at the scene of the shooting that set off more than a week of unrest. The event has a festive atmosphere, complete with singing, barbecuing and a bouncy house filled with children. There was also a booth registering voters, free COVID-19 testing and a food drive.

Sept. 3, 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, meeting with a small group of Kenosha residents and local officials to deliver what he has described as a message of healing.

Joe Biden in Kenosha Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden met with community members at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

Sept. 4, 2020: Jacob Blake makes an appearance in court from his hospital bed, pleading not guilty to criminal charges that predated his shooting by Kenosha Police. The hearing was held online via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blake was charged with domestic abuse offenses including criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree sexual assault. All of the charges are related to an incident in May 2020 involving a 28-year-old woman who is the mother of his three children. The woman alleged that Blake had taken her vehicle without her consent and had touched her sexually without her consent.

Jacob Blake court appearance Jacob Blake attends court hearing via Zoom from hospital room.

Sept. 15, 2020: Residents speak for two hours during the citizens’ comment portion of the Kenosha County Board meeting, demanding accountability for injustice, sharing personal stories of racism and calling for change.

Sept. 21, 2020: Citing a desire to have a full and independent investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul brings in former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray as a consultant on the case.

Madison Police Chief Noble Wray Press conference Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray addresses the media Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Kenosha County Detention Center. Wray will ser…

Late September 2020: Jacob Blake is moved to a spinal cord rehabilitation facility in Chicago.

Oct. 20, 2020: A multiracial coalition of local leaders, activists and community members — including Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake — begins a march and caravan from Kenosha to Milwaukee to amplify demands for justice against police violence.

March and caravan from Kenosha to Milwaukee Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, left, Bishop Tavis Grant, representing the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition…

Nov. 2, 2020: The family of Jacob Blake, community leaders and local veterans hold a socially distanced rally, calling on voters to turn out at the polls on Election Day. At the same time, President Donald Trump holds a rally, attended by hundreds of supporters, at the Kenosha Airport.

TRUMP RALLY in Kenosha Nov. 2, 2020 President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Kenosha held at the Kenosha Regional Airport the Monday night, Nov. 2, 2020, before Election Day.

Nov. 6, 2020: The state drops a sex assault charge against Jacob Blake. Appearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court via Zoom from a rehabilitation facility in Illinois, he pleads guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct as part of a plea agreement. Judge Bruce Schroeder sentences Blake to two years of probation.

Nov. 9, 2020: Dominick Black, 19, is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to someone under 18 causing death. Black told police he bought the rifle for his friend Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with using that rifle to kill two people in Kenosha.

DOMINICK BLACK in COURT Dominic Black listens during his hearing on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Dec. 10, 2020: Porche Bennett-Bey of Kenosha is named Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year in the magazine’s annual Person of the Year edition. Bennett-Bey said she sees it as a recognition for everyone who was working for social justice in the city.

Porche Bennett-Bey Time Guardian of the Year Portrait Porche Bennett-Bey of Kenosha was named a Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year in the magazine’s annual Person of the Year edition.

Jan. 5, 2021: Kyle Rittenhouse formally enters a not-guilty plea. Rittenhouse, who turned 18 in January, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting three people and killing two, during unrest following the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.

Jan. 5, 2021: Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces during a press conference that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey will not be charged for the shooting of Jacob Blake. After the announcement, supporters of Blake take to the streets to express their anger, but the gatherings remain peaceful.

DA PRESS CONFERENCE on Sheskey Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley announces that no charges will be pursued against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug.…

Jan. 11, 2021: About 50 demonstrators gather at City Hall for a press conference and a march that night, calling for the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with police reforms.

PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY (copy) A demonstrator holds a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed fr…

Jan. 20, 2021: Jacob Blake Sr. and Justin Blake — the father and uncle of Jacob Blake — attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as invited guests. They also met with lawmakers.

Feb. 25, 2021: Supporters hold a rally outside the Kenosha County Courthouse to support Black Lives Matter activist Clyde McLemore, who is charged with a felony for kicking a door during a protest and for an alleged threat to break a police officer’s fingers.

DEMONSTRATION FOR CLYDE MCLEMORE Clyde McLemore, founder of Black Lives Matter Lake County Chapter, center, embraces Brianna Mariani, of Building Bridges, left, and Elizabeth …

March 10, 2021: Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is postponed until November, after attorneys ask for additional time to prepare.

RITTENHOUSE HEARING Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark Richards, during Rittenhouse’s pretrial hearing in May at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

March 25, 2021: A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court by Jacob Blake against Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha Police officer who fired the seven shots that paralyzed Blake.

March 26, 2021: Kenosha Police recommend charges for 55 people for crimes related to rioting during protests in the city in August of 2020.

KENOSHA COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING A man throws a chair into the windows of the Kenosha County Administration Building while another pulls a chair from a broken window during th…

April 14, 2021: Kenosha Police announce that Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake last summer, has returned to duty.

Nov. 19, 2021: A Kenosha County Circuit Court jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26. He also was found not guilty of a charge of attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.