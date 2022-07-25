The largest AMC show is back in Kenosha this week of the 2022 Homecoming Car Show

The largest AMC show in the world is back in Kenosha this week after an extended time away due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of vehicles and collectors are descending on the city as events kick off Tuesday for the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show.

Automobile manufacturing took place in Kenosha for more than 100 years, ending full production when Chrysler shuttered its lakefront plant Dec. 21, 1988. Engines were still produced here until the engine plant closed in 2010, putting the last 500 out of work and ending the final vestiges of automaking in Kenosha.

The Kenosha History Center celebrates the area’s industrial history – including how Kenosha’s auto-making legacy shaped history through the 20th century – both inside its museum and through the Homecoming Car Show.

The week’s activities for the 2022 show kick off today with a car cruise-in, followed by activities daily. The big car show/swap meet is on Saturday at Kennedy Park on the Lake Michigan shore.

There were close to 1,000 cars on display and over 230 vendors in 2017, when the show was last held.

The schedule of events includes:

Tuesday

Evening Car Cruise-in at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza 2, 4 to 8 p.m., 3931 45th St.

Wednesday

Open House at Alfano Performance AMC Speed Shop, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3401 Roosevelt Road.

Dyno Day at Don’s Auto Parts & Machine Shop, noon to 4 p.m., 6814 39th Ave. There is a fee to have your car tested.

Racing at Great Lakes Dragaway, 5 p.m., 18411 1st St, Union Grove. There is a fee.

Evening Car Cruise-in at Mars Cheese Castle , 4 to 8 p.m., 2800 West Frontage Road.

Thursday

Daytime Car Cruise-in at The Sandlot Bar and Grill, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9251 Antioch Road, Salem.

Gremlin Event at Jeffery Elementary School, 1 to 2 p.m., 4011 87th St.

Evening Car Cruise-in at Filomena’s Restaurant and Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 4 to 8 p.m., 1300 Sheridan Road.

Friday

Homecoming Car Show Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4051 5th Ave.

Ice Cream Social at Nash Elementary School, 1 p.m., 6801 99th Ave. Ice Cream will be available to purchase.

Homecoming Car Show “Parade” Staging at Southport Beach House parking lot, 7501 Second Ave. Depart Southport Park at 4 p.m. The route: travel west on 78th Street, right on 7th Avenue, continue through Downtown, continue on 6th Avenue, right into Pennoyer Park, continue through Kennedy Park, continue through Simmons Island Park, end at Kenosha History Center for Kenosha Homecoming Block Party.

Kenosha Homecoming Block Party at Kenosha History Center, 4 to 8 p.m., 220 51st Place.

Saturday

2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show & Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4051 5th Ave. Free for spectators.

Sunday

Racing at Great Lakes Dragaway, 9 a.m., 18411 1st St, Union Grove. There is a fee.

The history center does not charge admission, but donations are welcome.

The Kenosha History Center recommends cars and swap meet vendors to preregister for the show. Registrations can be found on the History Center website and can be mailed or dropped off in person to the Kenosha History Center. Cars and Vendors can also register the day of the show at Kennedy Park.

For more Information, see the Kenosha History Center Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/KenoshaHistoryCenter; the 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/297474504263495; or Visit Kenosha: www.visitkenosha.com/amc.