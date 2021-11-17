'The Mad Ones' musical at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — “The Mad Ones," a FreshINK musical staged reading, is 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Black Box Theatre, 900 Wood Road.

In the show, written by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, 18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart.

As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend, Adam, but it’s her painfully alive best friend, Kelly, who haunts her.

Kelly was everything Sam is not — impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave.

Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?

Rachael Swartz directs this FreshINK free staged reading.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance online at uwp.edu. A livestream option is available at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Coming up at UW-Parkside

"The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse, Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 in the Main Stage Theater.

Brian Gill directs this satire about a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists who are scrambling to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

This comedy is "a biting examination of well-meaning political correctness, the awkwardness of culturally appropriative missteps, and the surprisingly insurmountable challenge to devise an elementary school pageant free of unintentional offenses."

Tickets to all the performances are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita. Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.