The Maroons: Kenosha’s 1924 NFL franchise didn’t take root

No doubt about it, by all reports this year’s NFL football season is going to look very, very different.

In the age of COVID-19, empty stadiums and redesigned helmets with mouth shields is the new norm.

It makes you want to go back to a simpler time. Like maybe to leather helmets with felt padding.

But seriously, we can look back to 1924, when Kenosha was home to an NFL team when leather helmets were standard issue.

The Kenosha Maroons began the season financially backed by the Nash and Simmons companies.

The profootballresearchers.org website says that local backers here had purchased the struggling NFL Toledo Maroon franchise.

The Toledo Maroons had George Johnson as manager, who came to Kenosha and brought many of the players and personnel from the Toledo team of the 1923 season.

NFL records do not officially consider the Kenosha Maroons a continuation of the Toledo Maroons.

We had our own local players of considerable talent and experience. Top of that list would be halfback Earl “Potty” Potteiger. Although he was not born here, many Kenoshans were familiar with Potteiger as he starred on the Nash-Simmons baseball and football teams.