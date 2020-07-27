The Maroons: Kenosha’s 1924 NFL franchise didn’t take root

No doubt about it, by all reports this year’s NFL football season is going to look very, very different.
In the age of COVID-19, empty stadiums and redesigned helmets with mouth shields is the new norm.
It makes you want to go back to a simpler time. Like maybe to leather helmets with felt padding.
But seriously, we can look back to 1924, when Kenosha was home to an NFL team when leather helmets were standard issue.
The Kenosha Maroons began the season financially backed by the Nash and Simmons companies.
The profootballresearchers.org website says that local backers here had purchased the struggling NFL Toledo Maroon franchise.
The Toledo Maroons had George Johnson as manager, who came to Kenosha and brought many of the players and personnel from the Toledo team of the 1923 season.
NFL records do not officially consider the Kenosha Maroons a continuation of the Toledo Maroons.
We had our own local players of considerable talent and experience. Top of that list would be halfback Earl “Potty” Potteiger. Although he was not born here, many Kenoshans were familiar with Potteiger as he starred on the Nash-Simmons baseball and football teams.
Potteiger had been on the rosters of Buffalo All-Americans, Chicago Cardinals and Milwaukee Badgers, all of the fledgling NFL. (He would go on to play another four years in the NFL.)
Other Kenosha Maroon players included Marvin Wood (FB), Lou Usher (T), Jim Simpson (QB), Dick Vick (QB), Marty Conrad (C), George “Dutch” Seasholtz (FB), Fred Heinisch (DE) and Dick Shalman (G) (who went on to play for 8 years in the NFL on the Packers, Bears and Giants teams).
I had the honor of talking with Racine’s Fred Heinisch in 1982 about his experience on the Maroons. He said the players provided their own hip and shoulder pads if they had them.
Practices set
Once assembled, the team practiced Tuesdays through Fridays on their home field at Nash Athletic Field on the south side of 52nd Street between 27th and 30th avenues. “Bo” Hanley and Potteiger shared coaching duties.
They only had one week of practice before the Maroons first game: a preseason battle in Philadelphia against the Frankford Yellow Jackets on Oct. 4, 1924. The game was played on a Saturday because Pennsylvania had a number of blue laws including one against ball games on Sundays.
The powerful Yellow Jackets tromped the Maroons 31- 6. The Maroons scored on a Vick touchdown pass to Seasholtz.
The Maroons returned home and drilled feverishly the rest of the week in preparation for the season opener against the Milwaukee Badgers at Athletic Park Milwaukee on Oct. 12.
In that game, the Maroons made fair yardage, but weren’t able to score. The Badgers went on a passing attack and left the Maroon defense flummoxed. When the dust cleared, Badgers had won 21-0.
Home opener a thriller
Next up was the home opener at Nash Stadium on Oct. 19 against the Hammond Pros. The Indiana team hadn’t scored a point in its first two games, and the Maroons coaches believed they had a good chance of squeaking out a win.
It was perfect Indian Summer weather for a game. All through the first half, the balmy temperatures seemed to make the players listless and neither team scored.
Soon after the second half began, the wind shifted, and as the spectators bundled up, the men on the field buckled down.
Seasholtz drew first blood when he bolted over the goal line on a run, giving the Maroons the lead. The point-after kick was blocked.
Late in the fourth quarter Hammond went on an aerial attack and scored to tie the game 6-6. A hush fell over the stadium as the teams steadied for the snap. At 5 ft. 10 in., Heinisch wasn’t the Maroons’ tallest player, but with great singular effort he blocked the extra point.
The Maroons only had one minute to take the lead, but failed. The game ended in a tie.
Potteiger broke his arm in the game and was sidelined as a player for the season.
Even more disappointing were the receipts from the gate. In Philadelphia, there were 7,000 fans in the stands; in Milwaukee, 1,000.
They were expecting 3,000 to 5,000 fans for their home opener at Nash Stadium, but only 700 people came out to see the game.
Familiar pattern
The following week it was a road trip into the Northwoods to meet the Duluth Kelleys. This time the Maroons shouldn’t have bothered getting out of bed.
In the 32-0 rout, the Kenosha quarterback was intercepted twice, and we didn’t even earn a first down during the entire game.
The Maroons 0-3-1 record put them at the bottom of the NFL standings.
Our team was slated to play a home game against the Waukegan Elks the first Sunday in November. It might have helped draw in a larger crowd since there had been a sports rivalry between the two cities.
But the Elks were in the Midwest Football League and found themselves in that league’s playoffs that began that weekend.
The following Sunday, Nov. 9, the team journeyed to Buffalo, N.Y., to play the Bisons (no connection to the Buffalo Bills). With a stomp and a snort, the Bisons trampled the Maroons 27-0.
Everybody headed back to Kenosha on Monday except Heinisch.
As Heinisch told it, he went to visit a friend in Pittsburgh. Luckily, he asked to be paid then, instead of the usual Tuesday practice session. Heinisch revealed that no one else on the team got paid.
The 1924 Maroons season had games scheduled to play against the Racine Legion (twice), a rematch with the Kelleys and a season closer against the Kansas City Cowboys.
The game in Buffalo was the last the Kenosha Maroons ever played, and they ended the 1924 season tied in 16th place, with a 0-4-1 record.
Pro football suffered an agonizing death in Kenosha.
Some people think that the Kenosha Maroons became the Pottsville, Penn., Maroons in 1925. (I did, too, until recently.) Not so.
The Pottsville Maroons were founded as the Pottsville Eleven in 1920 in the Independent League, taking on the name of the Maroons in 1924 in the Anthracite League. In 1925, the Pottsville Maroons joined the NFL and played for five more seasons before the franchise ended up as the Boston Bulldogs.
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
WALGREENS SHOOTING
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
BRASS PLAYGROUND
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SIMMONS ISLAND THURSDAY
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
SARAH PEDERSON
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
BODY CAMS
Mister 262.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober 2.jpg
barber Aaron Richie.jpg
barber Makhai Walker.jpg
barber Amarion Schrober.jpg
barber Allie Richie.jpg
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
ALL STAR
TRACK MEET
SOFTBALL
SOFTBALL
TRACK MEET
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
FAMOUS RACING SAUSAGES
CHALK THE STATE
CHALK THE STATE
WEATHER FEATURE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!