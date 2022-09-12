 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Nurses Foundation of Racine awards scholarships to area students

The Nurses Foundation of Racine has awarded six scholarships to area nursing students for the 2022-23 academic year.

Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for scholarships, which are provided annually by the NFR since 1983.

The following nursing students were recipients of NFR and named scholarships:

  • Alyssa Carlino, of UW–Parkside in Somers, received an NFR scholarship, Beverly and Dr. Myron Schuster Memorial scholarship and Mary Alice Petersen Memorial scholarship.
  • Annika Crane, of Concordia University, received an NFR scholarship and a Carol and John Francis Memorial scholarship.
  • Caitlyn Matson, of Edgewood College in Madison,  received the Sue and Ron Jones Memorial Scholarship.
  • Erica Saunders, of Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio, received the NFR scholarship, Marjorie and Lewis McClelland Memorial Scholarship and St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumni scholarship.
  • Mya Seitz, of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, received the NFR scholarship and the Carol Huff Memorial Scholarship. 
  • Julie Tarczewski, of Bellin College in Green Bay, received the Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial scholarship.

Those interested in applying for a scholarship or would like additional information to donate to the scholarship fund or establish a memorial scholarship, can find out more by visting nursesfoundationofracine.org.

