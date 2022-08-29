The Pritzker Archives on schedule, could open by end of 2023

The Pritkzer Archives, 10475 12th St., part of a wider Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project, could be completed by the end of this year and open up to the public by late 2023 or early 2024 according to Pritzker officials.

Krewasky A. Salter, a retired US army colonel and president of the Pritkzer Military Museum & Library, said the project was on schedule and in-budget, although he stopped short of saying exactly when the archives would open to the public.

“You just can’t say specific dates with a project of this magnitude,” Salter said. “We’ll make sure to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before the opening.”

Plans are for about a third of the ground floor to be open to the public with a mix of permanent and temporary exhibit items. The rest of the ground floor would be for “2-D and 3-D storage,” mainly artifacts and books.

By mid-2023, Salter said they plan to begin moving the workforce and various items into the building. Although there’s no specific plans yet, Salter said there would be an opening event of some kind, which they would announce closer to the date.

“We still have a long way to go,” Salter said.

The look of The Pritzker Archives is quick to grab the viewer, with bright red metal beams and a geometric shape that Salter said didn’t connote any particular military vehicle or design but still gave the impression of a military object. According to Erika Davis, senior communications associate with Tawani Enterprises, Inc., the building has 30,000 square feet of glass, about 430 pieces.

First-time viewers always comment on how striking the building looks, Salter said.

“When I first saw it, that was my reaction,” Salter said. “Everyone I talk to who first see it are happy with how it’s turned out.”

As the end of this phase of the center’s construction draws nearer, Salter said they were looking for a facility manager with the experience and skills to run such a large building. Ideally, Salter is hoping to find someone from the surrounding area.

“Hopefully this is an opportunity for someone in the local area with those skill sets,” Salter said. “If there’s a veteran that fits the bill, that would be great as well.”

More information on the position can be found at pritzkerarchivespark.com/careers/.

The archives center, designed by the architectural firm JAHN, will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections of books, artifacts and other historical materials. The center will also feature a 9,400-square-foot gallery.

The first phase of the Pritzker Military Archives and Memorial Park Center project also includes the creation of public green space, with 7,440 feet of walking paths.

Of the site’s 288 acres, less than 7% will have structures, keeping the area wetlands undisturbed as the project focuses on preserving green space. The buildings will utilize solar panels and rainwater collection to help be more energy efficient.

The full project is planned to be completed in phases over an estimated 10 years, with construction on the Midwest Firearms Education and Training Center and the Cold War Veterans Memorial to follow after the first phase has been completed.