The Region In Brief (copy)

College lays off 51, closes 15 programs

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A liberal arts college in suburban Chicago has laid off 51 faculty and staff members and closed more than a dozen academic programs because of budget concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Concordia University Chicago, located in River Forest, is offering retirement and severance packages to those who were laid off, left their jobs or had their positions eliminated, according to The Chicago Tribune. University officials declined to detail what was in the packages.

Fifteen programs are on the chopping block, including chemistry, business communication, graphic arts and theater, according to an email sent to students. Current students will be able to complete their degrees, potentially with partnerships at nearby schools, but new students won’t be able to enroll.

University President Russell Dawn said during a recent online forum with students that the Board of Regents made the decision final earlier this month following a two year evaluation, according to the newspaper.