The Region In Brief

Man who tried to thwart encounter shot, killed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man who went to a neighbor's apartment Thursday night in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation was shot and killed.
Police say the suspect showed up at to the apartment, where the 48-year-old victim was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been released. Police are asking for the public's help with any information about the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
State reports nearly 2,800 new COVID cases
MADISON — Nearly 2,800 more people have contracted COVID-19 in Wisconsin, state health officials said Thursday.
The Department of Health Services reported 2,799 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March to 466,393.
The disease was a factor in 60 more deaths, pushing the overall death total to 4,674. The mortality rate stood at 1% as of Thursday.
In a bit of good news, the seven-day average positivity rate has fallen steadily from 27.9% on Dec. 16 to 25.1% on Wednesday. The DHS hadn't posted the rate as of Thursday.
National Guard resumes F-16 flights
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison-based Wisconsin National Guard fighter squadron has resumed F-16 flights after grounding pilots in the wake of a fatal crash earlier this month.
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of the 115th Fighter Wing was killed Dec. 8 when his F-16 went down in Michigan's Hiawatha National Forest. The 115th's commander, Col. Bart Van Roo, grounded the rest of the squadron until officials could determine it was safe to fly again. Jones' crash marked the third time in the last 25 years an F-16 from the 115th gone down. The pilots in the previous two crashes survived.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that 115th pilots resumed flights on Dec. 15. Capt. Leslie Westmount, the 115th's spokeswoman, told the newspaper hat she couldn't provide any information on the Air Force's ongoing investigation into Jones' crash. Van Roo has said it could take a month to determine what happened to Jones' plane and up to a year to determine why.
The Air Force announced in April that the 115th would receive a fleet of new F-35s to replace its 33-year-old F-16s.
College lays off 51, closes 15 programs
RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A liberal arts college in suburban Chicago has laid off 51 faculty and staff members and closed more than a dozen academic programs because of budget concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Concordia University Chicago, located in River Forest, is offering retirement and severance packages to those who were laid off, left their jobs or had their positions eliminated, according to The Chicago Tribune. University officials declined to detail what was in the packages.
Fifteen programs are on the chopping block, including chemistry, business communication, graphic arts and theater, according to an email sent to students. Current students will be able to complete their degrees, potentially with partnerships at nearby schools, but new students won't be able to enroll.
University President Russell Dawn said during a recent online forum with students that the Board of Regents made the decision final earlier this month following a two year evaluation, according to the newspaper.
Dawn said new costs for changing to remote learning and other expenses related to the pandemic accelerated problems and without changes a financial crisis was looming.
More than 6,000 students attend the private Lutheran school, which among the eight institutions of the national Concordia University System.
Ice House to be renovated, not closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. — There's some good news for ice hockey players and figure skaters who have called the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford home for years.
The Rockford Park District that had planned to shutter the Ice House and consolidate its skating programs at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park has decided instead to renovate the 45-year-old facility.
The Rockford Register Star reported that $2.5 million of the $6 million project will come from a state grant pushed by state Sen. Steve Stadelman of Rockford. That money will go toward replacing the facility's refrigeration system, locker rooms and the boards that surround its two rinks.
The Park District that will be responsible for the remaining $3.5 million will get help from SupplyCore CEO Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano and his wife Heather, and from the Koch family of Rockford. The Provenzanos have pledged $100,000 a year for 10 years and the Koch family has pledged $20,000 a year for 10 years.
