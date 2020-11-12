The Region In Brief

Early morning gunfire strikes building
Gunfire struck an apartment building in the 5400 block of 58th Avenue about a half mile north of Nash Park early Wednesday.
No one was injured in the incident, which was reported sometime before 3:30 a.m., according to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department. Police responded to reports of several gunshots heard in the area near the apartment building, which was struck multiple times, he said.
“Some rounds did go into (the building),” he said.
Officers discovered several spent casings on the sidewalk and on the street. The incident remains under investigation.
Police arrest man after car chase
Kenosha police arrested a man who was initially stopped for a traffic violation before leading authorities on a brief car chase Wednesday night.
He was arrested at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and 14th Avenue, west of the 13th Avenue viaduct.
According to Capt. Joe Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department, details on the types of charges he is expected to face were not immediately available.
City awards grant for rental assistance
The Salvation Army of Kenosha has been awarded at $50,000 grant from the City of Kenosha for COVID-19 related rental assistance.
“We are blessed to be able to partner with the City of Kenosha and the US Housing & Urban Development Department in getting these much needed funds out to those in need in our community,” said Auxiliary Captain Marie Lewis of The Salvation Army of Kenosha. “We realize this pandemic has created more need than ever before and we look forward to assisting our neighbors.”
Recipients for the assistance:
Must reside in Kenosha;
Must qualify as low-income;
Must be in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
Must complete interview process.
Those in need of assistance can call The Salvation Army of Kenosha at 262-564-0286 to set up an appointment with a case worker, which is required for assistance.
Food drive for Shalom Center Saturday
Kenosha County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki is planning to host his 15th annual Food Drive to Benefit the Shalom Center on Saturday.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to drop off food items at Kubicki’s house, 3617 22nd Ave., during that time.
Everything collected will be donated to the Shalom Center.
Food for Paws holiday food drive set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Park District is starting the holiday season with the Food for Paws Holiday Food Drive.
The annual collection of pet food and supplies supports Waukegan Animals Getting Saved (WAGS). Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Dec. 4 at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, located at 800 N. Baldwin Ave.
WAGS is a local non-profit organization formed to collect donations and supplies for the Waukegan Police Department’s Animal Control. The organization’s volunteers are passionate about helping the animals of Waukegan. Assistance provided includes basic veterinary care, spay/neutering, adoption assistance, and community education.
The Waukegan Park District is accepting several items, including unopened cans and bags of pet food, food bowls, pet medicine, beds, toys, collars, and leashes. For a full list of items that can be donated, go to waukeganparks.org/paws. All donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact Jen at jdumas@waukeganaparks.org or 847-360-4705.
Kenosha News staff
