The Region In Brief

“We are blessed to be able to partner with the City of Kenosha and the US Housing & Urban Development Department in getting these much needed funds out to those in need in our community,” said Auxiliary Captain Marie Lewis of The Salvation Army of Kenosha. “We realize this pandemic has created more need than ever before and we look forward to assisting our neighbors.”

Recipients for the assistance:

Must reside in Kenosha;

Must qualify as low-income;

Must be in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Must complete interview process.

Those in need of assistance can call The Salvation Army of Kenosha at 262-564-0286 to set up an appointment with a case worker, which is required for assistance.

Food drive for Shalom Center Saturday

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki is planning to host his 15th annual Food Drive to Benefit the Shalom Center on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to drop off food items at Kubicki’s house, 3617 22nd Ave., during that time.